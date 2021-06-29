Alussa Energy Announces Expected Closing of Business Combination with FREYR

Alussa Energy Shareholder Vote

Alussa Energy’s shareholders of record at the close of business on April 30, 2021 are entitled to receive notice of the Special Meeting and to vote their Alussa ordinary shares at the Special Meeting. The meeting will be a completely virtual meeting of shareholders and will be conducted via live webcast. At the Special Meeting, shareholders will be asked to approve and adopt the business combination and such other proposals as disclosed in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus included in the Registration Statement. If the business combination is approved by Alussa Energy shareholders, Alussa Energy anticipates closing the business combination on July 9, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions.

The Special Meeting will take place at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on June 30, 2021 via a virtual meeting at the following address: https://www.cstproxy.com/alussaenergy/2021. Investors who hold Alussa Energy’s ordinary shares in “street name” or in a margin or similar account, which means that the shares are held of record by a broker, bank or nominee, should contact their broker, bank or nominee to ensure that votes related to the shares they beneficially own are properly counted. In this regard, they must instruct their broker, bank or other nominee how to vote the shares they beneficially own in accordance with the voting instruction form they receive from their broker, bank or other nominee. If they wish to virtually attend the Special Meeting and vote, they must contact their broker, bank or other nominee to obtain a legal proxy and instructions on the procedures to be followed. Beneficial investors who own their investments through a bank or broker and wish to attend the meeting will have needed to contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company to receive a control number at least 72 hours before the Alussa Special Meeting. Alussa Energy recommends that its shareholders wishing to vote at the Special Meeting log in at least 15 minutes before the Special Meeting start time. Please note that Alussa Energy shareholders will not be able to attend the Special Meeting in person. Alussa Energy encourages its shareholders entitled to vote at the Special Meeting to vote their shares via proxy in advance of the Special Meeting by following the instructions on the proxy card.