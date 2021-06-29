Fresh Del Monte and GIZ Strengthen Partnership to Further Promote Sustainability in Costa Rica and Guatemala, With Goal to Duplicate in Other Regions

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the world’s largest leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality, fresh produce and German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) have joined forces to develop a three-year multi-stakeholder partnership with local organizations, government agencies, communities and subsidiaries to maximize the use of natural resources and to ensure the sustainability of landscapes in Costa Rica and in Guatemala.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the world’s largest leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality, fresh produce and German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) have joined forces to develop a three-year multi-stakeholder partnership with local organizations, government agencies, communities and subsidiaries to maximize the use of natural resources and to ensure the sustainability of landscapes in Costa Rica and in Guatemala. (Photo: Business Wire)

The partnership aims to continue to restore productive landscapes, boost the economic development of communities that have been impacted by COVID-19, conserve water resources in watersheds, and provide education for the sustainable development in neighboring lands surrounding Fresh Del Monte’s banana and pineapple farms in Costa Rica and Guatemala. Currently 25 percent (10,000+ hectares) of Fresh Del Monte’s farmland has been set aside for conservation efforts benefitting more than 200 Fresh Del Monte collaborators.

“Our goal is to elevate our sustainable agriculture programs beyond just our operations to create resilient and multifunctional landscapes throughout our entire watersheds,” said Hans Sauter, Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP of Research & Development at Fresh Del Monte. “We view this partnership as a powerful opportunity to enhance the capacity of the communities we live and work in, to build a better, more sustainable environment for future generations. With GIZ’s help we’re taking our techniques and learnings from Costa Rica to Guatemala to continue our mission.”