checkAd

Fresh Del Monte and GIZ Strengthen Partnership to Further Promote Sustainability in Costa Rica and Guatemala, With Goal to Duplicate in Other Regions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 16:38  |  28   |   |   

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the world’s largest leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality, fresh produce and German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) have joined forces to develop a three-year multi-stakeholder partnership with local organizations, government agencies, communities and subsidiaries to maximize the use of natural resources and to ensure the sustainability of landscapes in Costa Rica and in Guatemala.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005810/en/

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the world’s largest leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality, fresh produce and German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) have joined forces to develop a three-year multi-stakeholder partnership with local organizations, government agencies, communities and subsidiaries to maximize the use of natural resources and to ensure the sustainability of landscapes in Costa Rica and in Guatemala. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the world’s largest leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality, fresh produce and German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) have joined forces to develop a three-year multi-stakeholder partnership with local organizations, government agencies, communities and subsidiaries to maximize the use of natural resources and to ensure the sustainability of landscapes in Costa Rica and in Guatemala. (Photo: Business Wire)

The partnership aims to continue to restore productive landscapes, boost the economic development of communities that have been impacted by COVID-19, conserve water resources in watersheds, and provide education for the sustainable development in neighboring lands surrounding Fresh Del Monte’s banana and pineapple farms in Costa Rica and Guatemala. Currently 25 percent (10,000+ hectares) of Fresh Del Monte’s farmland has been set aside for conservation efforts benefitting more than 200 Fresh Del Monte collaborators.

“Our goal is to elevate our sustainable agriculture programs beyond just our operations to create resilient and multifunctional landscapes throughout our entire watersheds,” said Hans Sauter, Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP of Research & Development at Fresh Del Monte. “We view this partnership as a powerful opportunity to enhance the capacity of the communities we live and work in, to build a better, more sustainable environment for future generations. With GIZ’s help we’re taking our techniques and learnings from Costa Rica to Guatemala to continue our mission.”

Seite 1 von 3
Fresh Del Monte Produce Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fresh Del Monte and GIZ Strengthen Partnership to Further Promote Sustainability in Costa Rica and Guatemala, With Goal to Duplicate in Other Regions Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the world’s largest leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality, fresh produce and German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) have joined forces …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Heritage Cannabis Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
New Intel XPU Innovations Target HPC and AI
High Tide Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Featuring a 99% Increase in Revenue and ...
Moderna Provides a Clinical Update on the Neutralizing Activity of its COVID-19 Vaccine on Emerging ...
JPMorgan Chase Takes 40% Stake in Brazil’s C6 Bank
Regional Health Properties, Inc. Set to Join Russell Microcap Index
CN-KCS Voting Trust Receives Additional Support From Organized Labor, Including Four Local Union ...
JFrog to Acquire Vdoo to Deliver End-to-End Continuous Security from Development to Device
Wells Fargo Issues Statement Regarding the Federal Reserve’s Stress Test Results
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Pfizer Declares Third-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.06.21
Fresh Del Monte Partners with I Squared Capital as Part of Acceleration into New Digital Era, Driving Efficiency and Company Expansion