SEB S.A. Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 30.06.2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 23:59  |  36   |   |   

Regulatory News:

  • Issuer

Corporate name SEB S.A. (Paris:SK)
Registered office 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron | CS 90175 | 69134 Ecully cedex | France
Stockmarket Euronext Paris - A
ISIN FR0000121709

  • Numbers of shares and voting rights :

 

31 May 2021

30 June 2021

Shares in Euronext

55 337 770

55 337 770

Theoretical voting rights (1)

81 210 824

81 213 055

Effective voting rights

81 008 197

81 010 428

  1. Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …)
  • A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 0.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.

Wertpapier


