Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

SEB S.A. Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 30.06.2021 Regulatory News: Issuer Corporate name SEB S.A. (Paris:SK) Registered office 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron | CS 90175 | 69134 Ecully cedex | France Stockmarket Euronext Paris - A ISIN FR0000121709 Numbers of shares and voting rights : 31 May 2021 …



