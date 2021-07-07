SEB S.A. Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 30.06.2021
- Issuer
Corporate name SEB S.A. (Paris:SK)
Registered office 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron | CS 90175 | 69134 Ecully cedex | France
Stockmarket Euronext Paris - A
ISIN FR0000121709
- Numbers of shares and voting rights :
|
31 May 2021
30 June 2021
Shares in Euronext
55 337 770
55 337 770
Theoretical voting rights (1)
81 210 824
81 213 055
Effective voting rights
81 008 197
81 010 428
- Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …)
- A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 0.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005928/en/
