Evercore Wealth Management Appoints Justin Miller as Partner and National Director of Wealth Planning

Mr. Miller joins Evercore from BNY Mellon Wealth Management, where he worked as a national wealth strategist, advising clients on tax, trusts and estates, charitable planning and family governance. Prior to joining BNY Mellon in 2011, he worked at Wells Fargo and, earlier, at Sidley Austin, where he began his career as a tax attorney.

Evercore Wealth Management today announced the appointment of Justin Miller as Partner and National Director of Wealth Planning. Mr. Miller will additionally serve as a Senior Wealth and Fiduciary Advisor at the San Francisco office of Evercore Wealth Management and Evercore Trust Company, N.A.

“Justin is a welcome addition to our growing national team,” said Chris Zander, CEO of Evercore Wealth Management and Evercore Trust Company. “His deep industry knowledge, broad professional network and positive attitude make him a terrific fit for our firm.”

Mr. Miller is an adjunct professor at Golden Gate University School of Law, a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation, and a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel. He has served in leadership positions with the American Bar Association, California Bar Foundation, San Francisco Estate Planning Council, and State Bar of California, and is a former editor-in-chief of the California Tax Lawyer. Additionally, he is a past recipient of the Outstanding Conference Speaker Award from the California Society of CPAs and the V. Judson Klein Award from the California Tax Bar.

Mr. Miller received a B.A., with honors, from the University of California, Berkeley, and a J.D. and LL.M. in Taxation from New York University School of Law. He also holds the Accredited Estate Planner and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER designations and is a member of the State Bar of California.

About Evercore Wealth Management

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Evercore, serves high net worth families, endowments and foundations, delivering customized investment management, financial planning and trust and custody services. Evercore Wealth Management is an investment advisor registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, with offices in New York, Minneapolis, Palm Beach, San Francisco and Tampa. The firm manages $10.6 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2021.

Additionally, Evercore Wealth Management offers personal trust and custody services to its clients through its Wilmington, Delaware-based affiliate Evercore Trust Company, N.A. More information about planning, investing and personal fiduciary services at Evercore Wealth Management can be found at www.evercorewealthandtrust.com.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

