OptimizeRx Announces Agreement with a Top Pharmaceutical Manufacturer to Use its Evidence-Based Physician Engagement to Solve Lapse in Medical Coverage Barrier for Patients

ROCHESTER, Mich., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of digital health solutions for life science companies, physicians and patients, today announced that it has signed an agreement with one of the top 5 pharmaceutical companies to drive a new patient affordability initiative. The OptimizeRx platform will leverage RWE to provide visibility to doctors when Medicare patients’ treatment plans are at risk of lapse due to loss of coverage.

Steve Silvestro, OptimizeRx’s Chief Commercial Officer commented, “This kind of initiative supports patients across their care journeys, helping them maintain treatment plans for improved outcomes. Patients often don’t know when they are at risk of entering Medicare coverage gaps, resulting in lapses in treatment. When this happens, a patient’s condition worsens due to being unmanaged. Providers don’t have real-time visibility on this and, as a result, experience an increased burden in managing treatment plans. Patients are often confused and have questions left unanswered, creating further challenges and the need to create entirely new care management plans.”

Rebecca Love, RN, MSN, FIEL, added, “On the provider experience – patients have come back for follow-up visits 6 months later, without having taken their treatments. The patients are angry, and their treatment plans are now at-risk. Many of these patients are re-hospitalized due to non-adherence to treatment and lose all the progress they would have made.”

OptimizeRx’s RWE engine will be used in determining when to notify physicians that patients in their panel may be eligible for financial assistance. The program will help ensure that patients who qualify can continue to adhere to a physician’s preferred treatment plan without interruption due to new and unexpected out-of-pocket costs.

The Company’s robust AI-powered solution can make a compelling difference in patients’ lives affected by coverage gaps. Evidence-based engagement deploys real-world data, delivering real-time care support information at the point-of-care to clinicians during critical points in a patient's care journey. OptimizeRx’s omni-channel platform provides growing reach to specialists across the nation including over 50% of oncologists, 86% of cardiologists, and 45% of immunologists. The strong adoption rate across fast growing specialty therapeutic areas continues to validate the pragmatic benefits of effectively using technology in the seamless support of physicians at critical junctures of the patient care journey.