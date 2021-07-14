checkAd

Cooper Standard's Alvarez Pino Named 2021 STEP Ahead Emerging Leader

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.
Cooper Standard's Alvarez Pino Named 2021 STEP Ahead Emerging Leader

14.07.2021
Cooper Standard's (NYSE: CPS) Erika Alvarez Pino, value analysis and value engineering program manager, has been recognized by The Manufacturing Institute as one of its 2021 STEP Ahead Emerging Leaders for her role in incorporating innovation into Cooper Standard's day-to-day activities to make an impact. This is the fifth consecutive year a Cooper Standard employee has been recognized as a STEP Ahead honoree.

QRNtGwW3.jpeg

'On behalf of the entire Cooper Standard organization, I want to congratulate Erika on this remarkable recognition,' said Chris Couch, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Cooper Standard. 'Erika has earned the respect of her peers and supervisors through her dedication, hard work and commitment to excellence. She is an engaging example of what the next-generation engineer looks like: determined; empowered; and passionate about constantly improving.'

The STEP Ahead Awards honor women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers and represent all levels of the manufacturing industry from the factory floor to the C-suite. The Emerging Leader recognition highlights rising female talent currently employed in the manufacturing industry who has already made significant contributions and excelled early in their career. These awards are a part of the STEP Women's Initiative, the nation's marquee program to close the gender gap in manufacturing and foster a 21st-century manufacturing workforce by empowering and inspiring women. In the program's first five years, STEP Ahead Award winners impacted more than 300,000 individuals - from peers in the industry to school-age children.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., is a leading global supplier of systems and components in diverse transportation and industrial markets. Products include sealing, fuel and brake delivery and fluid transfer systems. Cooper Standard employs approximately 25,000 people globally and operates in 21 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.cooperstandard.com.

