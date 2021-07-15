checkAd

Q2 2021 Financial Results Alcoa Corporation Sets Record for Highest Quarterly Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 22:10  |  34   |   |   

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) today reported its highest ever quarterly net income and earnings per share, capturing the benefits of strong aluminum pricing with improved customer demand, stable operational performance, and additional cash generation through strategic actions.

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Highest profitability since Alcoa Corporation’s 2016 inception with record quarterly net income of $309 million and earnings per share of $1.63
  • Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items increased 19 percent sequentially to $618 million
  • Strong aluminum pricing with more than a 60 percent year-over-year increase in realized pricing
  • Used cash to significantly strengthen the balance sheet, including actions that reduced debt and improved global pension plan funding status to more than 90 percent
  • Total debt was $2.3 billion and net debt was $642 million as of June 30, 2021; proportional adjusted net debt improved $1.3 billion from year end 2020, ending the quarter at $2.1 billion and meeting the Company's target range of $2.0 billion to $2.5 billion
  • Sold former Eastalco site in Maryland for $100 million
  • Finished the quarter with a cash balance of $1.65 billion

Financial Results


M, except per share amounts

2Q21

 

1Q21

 

2Q20

Revenue

$2,833

$2,870

$2,148

Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation

$309

$175

$(197)

Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Alcoa Corporation

$1.63

$0.93

$(1.06)

Adjusted net income (loss)

$281

$150

$(4)

Adjusted earnings (loss) per share

$1.49

$0.79

$(0.02)

Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items

$618

$521

$185

“Alcoa had an excellent second quarter and first half of the year, the strongest since our launch as an independent company in 2016,” said Alcoa President and Chief Executive Officer Roy Harvey. “This record-setting performance reflects how our strategies are working to deliver results.

“Across our Company, we have been working relentlessly to ensure that Alcoa is successful through all market cycles, and this steadfast resilience and consistent performance has allowed us to capture the benefits from strong aluminum pricing and improved customer demand,” Harvey said. “Today, we have a strengthened balance sheet with lower debt and additional cash to continue to pursue our strategic priorities.”

Second Quarter 2021 Results

  • Shipments: In Alumina, third-party shipments remained strong on continued high production rates. In Aluminum, total third-party shipments were consistent with the prior quarter after excluding the impact of the Warrick rolling mill, which was sold on March 31, 2021, and the first quarter sales of accumulated inventory at the San Ciprián smelter from a prior strike, now suspended. Shipment volume for value-add aluminum products, which includes specific shapes and alloys such as billet, slab, foundry, and rod, increased 2 percent sequentially, posting four consecutive quarters of volume improvement for a cumulative 40 percent year-over-year increase.

  • Production: Each of the Company’s three segments maintained stable, daily average production with the Alumina segment performing at near-record levels.

  • Revenue: Higher aluminum prices, and improvements in value-added product sales, drove a 7 percent sequential increase after excluding the impact of the Warrick rolling mill sale, partially offset by lower alumina prices.

  • Net income attributable to Alcoa Corporation: Alcoa reported net income of $309 million, or $1.63 per share, a sequential improvement of $134 million from net income of $175 million, or $0.93 per share, in the first quarter of 2021. The improved results are primarily due to higher aluminum prices and the recognition of a gain on the sale of the former Eastalco site; partially offset by lower alumina prices, higher restructuring costs, and higher production costs.

  • Adjusted net income: Excluding the benefit from net special items of $28 million, adjusted net income was $281 million, or $1.49 per share, an 87 percent increase from the prior quarter’s adjusted net income of $150 million, or $0.79 per share. Notable special items include gains from non-core asset sales of $96 million, primarily the sale of the former Eastalco site, offset by $39 million in pension lump sum settlement charges and $32 million in debt redemption expenses.

  • Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items: Adjusted EBITDA excluding special items was $618 million, a 19 percent sequential increase primarily attributed to higher aluminum prices.

  • Cash: Alcoa ended the quarter with cash on hand of $1.65 billion. Cash activity included $750 million early redemption of the 6.75 percent senior notes, contribution of $500 million to the U.S. pension plans and net proceeds of $94 million from the sale of the former Eastalco site in Maryland.

    Cash used for operations was $86 million, including the $500 million pension contribution. Cash used for financing activities was $849 million, primarily related to the early debt redemption. Cash provided from investing activities was $34 million, primarily related to the sale of the former Eastalco site, offset by capital expenditures. Free cash flow was negative $165 million.

  • Debt and pension actions: Total debt as of June 30, 2021 was $2.3 billion, an improvement from total debt of $3 billion in the first quarter of 2021 with the redemption of $750 million of 6.75 percent senior notes in April 2021. The redemption, combined with the $500 million contribution to U.S. pension plans, moves the Company’s proportional adjusted net debt to $2.1 billion, within the target range of $2.0 billion to $2.5 billion. The Company ended the quarter with $642 million in net debt.

  • Working capital: The Company reported 26 days working capital, one day higher than the first quarter of 2021. On a year-over-year quarter basis, excluding the working capital of the Warrick rolling mill in the comparative period, days working capital increased five days.

Non-Core Asset Sales

In June 2021, Alcoa completed the sale of the former Eastalco site, including approximately 2,100 acres, for total consideration of $100 million. The former smelter permanently closed in 2010, and Alcoa successfully prepared the site to create value. Alcoa received $94 million in net cash proceeds and recorded a gain of $90 million. Additionally, Alcoa sold other non-core assets in the second quarter of 2021 for total proceeds of $20 million.

Advance Sustainably

Alcoa is continuing to recognize year-over-year improvement in customer demand for its SustanaTM line of products, which is the most comprehensive in the industry.

In July, Alcoa announced a new sale of its low-carbon primary aluminum product, EcoLumTM, to WKW Extrusion’s Erbslöh Aluminium, which produces extruded and surface-finished aluminum for a variety of applications. The latest sale complements other supply agreements from the Sustana family, including the first commercial shipments in June of EcoSourceTM, the world’s first and only low-carbon smelter grade alumina product.

The Company also continues to improve its climate strategy and environmental performance to achieve its long-term greenhouse gas reduction targets and sustainability goals.

In May, Alcoa announced a development project to explore use of Mechanical Vapor Recompression (MVR) in refining, which has the potential to further reduce carbon emissions. The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) granted to Alcoa of Australia $8.8 million (A$11.3 million) to test the technology.

In June, the Company’s ELYSISTM joint venture announced the start of construction on commercial-sized prototype inert anode cells in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec. ELYSIS aims to revolutionize the traditional process to make primary aluminum, eliminating all direct greenhouse gases and instead producing pure oxygen.

In August, Alcoa will begin work on a new bauxite residue filtration facility at its Poços de Caldas (Brazil) refinery, reducing water usage and requiring less land to store residue. Alcoa first adopted the technology in Western Australia. The project is estimated to cost approximately $60 million, with approximately half to be spent in 2021, which is included the Company’s consolidated capital expenditure outlook for 2021. Construction is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2022, with commissioning by the end of that year.

2021 Outlook

Alcoa continues to expect a strong 2021 based on the continued economic recovery and increased demand for aluminum in all end markets. The Company’s Aluminum segment is forecasting double digit growth on year-over-year sales of value-add products.

The Company’s 2021 shipment outlook for all segments is expected to improve: Bauxite by 0.1 million dry metric tons to between 50.0 and 51.0 million dry metric tons; Alumina by 0.1 million metric tons to between 14.1 to 14.2 million metric tons; and Aluminum by 0.2 million metric tons to between 2.9 and 3.0 million metric tons.

In the third quarter of 2021, Alcoa anticipates another strong quarter based on continuing forecasts for economic recovery and solid global demand across key end-use sectors. The Company also anticipates continuing inflationary pressure on raw materials and energy.

Based on current alumina and aluminum market conditions, the Company expects third quarter tax expense to exceed $100 million, which may vary with market conditions and jurisdictional profitability.

The COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing, and its magnitude and duration continue to be unknown. The Company continues to take appropriate measures to protect its employees and business from the risks of the pandemic by following all appropriate health-based protocols. Uncertainty around the pandemic’s impact on the Company’s business, financial condition, operating results, and cash flows could cause actual results to differ from this outlook.

Conference Call

Alcoa will hold its quarterly conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Thursday, July 15, 2021, to present second quarter 2021 financial results and discuss the business, developments, and market conditions.

The call will be webcast via the Company’s homepage on www.alcoa.com. Presentation materials for the call will be available for viewing on the same website at approximately 4:15 p.m. EDT on July 15, 2021. Call information and related details are available under the “Investors” section of www.alcoa.com.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls and webcasts. The Company does not incorporate the information contained on, or accessible through, its corporate website into this press release.

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back 135 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “outlook,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “sees,” “should,” “targets,” “will,” “would,” or other words of similar meaning. All statements by Alcoa Corporation that reflect expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, forecasts concerning global demand growth for bauxite, alumina, and aluminum, and supply/demand balances; statements, projections or forecasts of future or targeted financial results, or operating or sustainability performance; statements about strategies, outlook, and business and financial prospects; and statements about capital allocation and return of capital. These statements reflect beliefs and assumptions that are based on Alcoa Corporation’s perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Although Alcoa Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that these expectations will be attained and it is possible that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (a) current and potential future impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the global economy and our business, financial condition, results of operations, or cash flows and judgments and assumptions used in our estimates; (b) material adverse changes in aluminum industry conditions, including global supply and demand conditions and fluctuations in London Metal Exchange-based prices and premiums, as applicable, for primary aluminum and other products, and fluctuations in indexed-based and spot prices for alumina; (c) deterioration in global economic and financial market conditions generally and which may also affect Alcoa Corporation’s ability to obtain credit or financing upon acceptable terms or at all; (d) unfavorable changes in the markets served by Alcoa Corporation; (e) the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange and tax rates on costs and results; (f) increases in energy or raw material costs or uncertainty of energy supply or raw materials; (g) declines in the discount rates used to measure pension and other postretirement benefit liabilities or lower-than-expected investment returns on pension assets, or unfavorable changes in laws or regulations that govern pension plan funding; (h) the inability to achieve improvement in profitability and margins, cost savings, cash generation, revenue growth, fiscal discipline, sustainability targets, or strengthening of competitiveness and operations anticipated from portfolio actions, operational and productivity improvements, technology advancements, and other initiatives; (i) the inability to realize expected benefits, in each case as planned and by targeted completion dates, from acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring activities, facility closures, curtailments, restarts, expansions, or joint ventures; (j) political, economic, trade, legal, public health and safety, and regulatory risks in the countries in which Alcoa Corporation operates or sells products; (k) labor disputes and/or work stoppages; (l) the outcome of contingencies, including legal and tax proceedings, government or regulatory investigations, and environmental remediation; (m) the impact of cyberattacks and potential information technology or data security breaches; (n) risks associated with long-term debt obligations; and (o) the other risk factors discussed in Part I Item 1A of Alcoa Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and other reports filed by Alcoa Corporation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Alcoa Corporation disclaims any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Market projections are subject to the risks described above and other risks in the market.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the information included in this release is derived from Alcoa Corporation’s consolidated financial information but is not presented in Alcoa Corporation’s financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Certain of these data are considered “non-GAAP financial measures” under SEC regulations. Alcoa Corporation believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because such measures provide both additional information about the operating performance of Alcoa Corporation and insight on the ability of Alcoa Corporation to meet its financial obligations by adjusting the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for the impact of, among others, “special items” as defined by the Company, non-cash items in nature, and/or nonoperating expense or income items. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be a substitute for, and should not be considered in isolation from, the financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and management’s rationale for the use of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the schedules to this release.

Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries

Statement of Consolidated Operations (unaudited)

(dollars in millions, except per-share amounts)

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

June 30,
2021

 

 

March 31,
2021

 

 

June 30,
2020

 

Sales

 

$

2,833

 

 

$

2,870

 

 

$

2,148

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold (exclusive of expenses below)

 

 

2,156

 

 

 

2,292

 

 

 

1,932

 

Selling, general administrative, and other expenses

 

 

54

 

 

 

52

 

 

 

44

 

Research and development expenses

 

 

6

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

5

 

Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization

 

 

161

 

 

 

182

 

 

 

152

 

Restructuring and other charges, net

 

 

33

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

37

 

Interest expense

 

 

67

 

 

 

42

 

 

 

32

 

Other (income) expenses, net

 

 

(105

)

 

 

(24

)

 

 

51

 

Total costs and expenses

 

 

2,372

 

 

 

2,558

 

 

 

2,253

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

461

 

 

 

312

 

 

 

(105

)

Provision for income taxes

 

 

111

 

 

 

93

 

 

 

45

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

350

 

 

 

219

 

 

 

(150

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

41

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

47

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALCOA CORPORATION

 

$

309

 

 

$

175

 

 

$

(197

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALCOA CORPORATION COMMON SHAREHOLDERS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

1.66

 

 

$

0.94

 

 

$

(1.06

)

Average number of shares

 

 

186,705,311

 

 

 

186,226,070

 

 

 

185,917,932

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

1.63

 

 

$

0.93

 

 

$

(1.06

)

Average number of shares

 

 

190,195,453

 

 

 

188,820,184

 

 

 

185,917,932

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries

Statement of Consolidated Operations (unaudited), continued

(dollars in millions, except per-share amounts)

 

 

 

Six months ended

 

 

 

June 30,
2021

 

 

June 30,
2020

 

Sales

 

$

5,703

 

 

$

4,529

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold (exclusive of expenses below)

 

 

4,448

 

 

 

3,957

 

Selling, general administrative, and other expenses

 

 

106

 

 

 

104

 

Research and development expenses

 

 

13

 

 

 

12

 

Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization

 

 

343

 

 

 

322

 

Restructuring and other charges, net

 

 

40

 

 

 

39

 

Interest expense

 

 

109

 

 

 

62

 

Other income, net

 

 

(129

)

 

 

(81

)

Total costs and expenses

 

 

4,930

 

 

 

4,415

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

773

 

 

 

114

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

204

 

 

 

125

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

569

 

 

 

(11

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

85

 

 

 

106

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALCOA CORPORATION

 

$

484

 

 

$

(117

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALCOA CORPORATION COMMON SHAREHOLDERS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

2.60

 

 

$

(0.63

)

Average number of shares

 

 

186,473,781

 

 

 

185,822,220

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

2.56

 

 

$

(0.63

)

Average number of shares

 

 

189,497,440

 

 

 

185,822,220

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock outstanding at the end of the period

 

 

186,855,060

 

 

 

185,918,829

 

Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)

(in millions)

 

 

 

June 30,
2021

 

 

December 31,
2020

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

1,652

 

 

$

1,607

 

Receivables from customers

 

 

644

 

 

 

471

 

Other receivables

 

 

100

 

 

 

85

 

Inventories

 

 

1,547

 

 

 

1,398

 

Fair value of derivative instruments

 

 

25

 

 

 

21

 

Assets held for sale

 

 

 

 

 

648

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets(1)

 

 

233

 

 

 

290

 

Total current assets

 

 

4,201

 

 

 

4,520

 

Properties, plants, and equipment

 

 

20,551

 

 

 

20,522

 

Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion, and amortization

 

 

13,575

 

 

 

13,332

 

Properties, plants, and equipment, net

 

 

6,976

 

 

 

7,190

 

Investments

 

 

1,113

 

 

 

1,051

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

729

 

 

 

655

 

Fair value of derivative instruments

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

 

1,416

 

 

 

1,444

 

Total assets

 

$

14,438

 

 

$

14,860

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable, trade

 

$

1,392

 

 

$

1,403

 

Accrued compensation and retirement costs

 

 

378

 

 

 

395

 

Taxes, including income taxes

 

 

126

 

 

 

91

 

Fair value of derivative instruments

 

 

236

 

 

 

103

 

Liabilities held for sale

 

 

 

 

 

242

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

538

 

 

 

525

 

Long-term debt due within one year

 

 

1

 

 

 

2

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

2,671

 

 

 

2,761

 

Long-term debt, less amount due within one year

 

 

2,216

 

 

 

2,463

 

Accrued pension benefits

 

 

682

 

 

 

1,492

 

Accrued other postretirement benefits

 

 

661

 

 

 

744

 

Asset retirement obligations

 

 

584

 

 

 

625

 

Environmental remediation

 

 

262

 

 

 

293

 

Fair value of derivative instruments

 

 

1,203

 

 

 

742

 

Noncurrent income taxes

 

 

191

 

 

 

209

 

Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred credits

 

 

550

 

 

 

515

 

Total liabilities

 

 

9,020

 

 

 

9,844

 

EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alcoa Corporation shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

Additional capital

 

 

9,695

 

 

 

9,663

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(241

)

 

 

(725

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(5,687

)

 

 

(5,629

)

Total Alcoa Corporation shareholders’ equity

 

 

3,769

 

 

 

3,311

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

 

1,649

 

 

 

1,705

 

Total equity

 

 

5,418

 

 

 

5,016

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

14,438

 

 

$

14,860

 

(1)

This line item includes $3 of restricted cash as of both June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries

Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows (unaudited)

(in millions)

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

CASH FROM OPERATIONS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

569

 

 

$

(11

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash from operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization

 

 

343

 

 

 

322

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

48

 

 

 

(6

)

Equity earnings, net of dividends

 

 

(46

)

 

 

15

 

Restructuring and other charges, net

 

 

40

 

 

 

39

 

Net gain from investing activities – asset sales

 

 

(124

)

 

 

(176

)

Net periodic pension benefit cost

 

 

24

 

 

 

67

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

18

 

 

 

17

 

Provision for bad debt expense

 

 

1

 

 

 

2

 

Premium paid on early redemption of debt

 

 

25

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

28

 

 

 

5

 

Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding effects of divestitures and foreign currency translation adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Increase) Decrease in receivables

 

 

(270

)

 

 

124

 

(Increase) Decrease in inventories

 

 

(184

)

 

 

184

 

Decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

58

 

 

 

13

 

Increase (Decrease) in accounts payable, trade

 

 

32

 

 

 

(183

)

(Decrease) in accrued expenses

 

 

(8

)

 

 

(120

)

Increase in taxes, including income taxes

 

 

40

 

 

 

7

 

Pension contributions

 

 

(570

)

 

 

(59

)

(Increase) Decrease in noncurrent assets

 

 

(46

)

 

 

19

 

(Decrease) in noncurrent liabilities

 

 

(58

)

 

 

(61

)

CASH (USED FOR) PROVIDED FROM OPERATIONS

 

 

(80

)

 

 

198

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additions to debt (original maturities greater than three months)

 

 

495

 

 

 

 

Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

 

 

(776

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from the exercise of employee stock options

 

 

14

 

 

 

 

Financial contributions for the divestiture of businesses

 

 

(13

)

 

 

(24

)

Contributions from noncontrolling interest

 

 

 

 

 

16

 

Distributions to noncontrolling interest

 

 

(137

)

 

 

(106

)

Other

 

 

(4

)

 

 

(1

)

CASH USED FOR FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

(421

)

 

 

(115

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(154

)

 

 

(168

)

Proceeds from the sale of assets

 

 

705

 

 

 

199

 

Additions to investments

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(3

)

CASH PROVIDED FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

548

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(26

)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

45

 

 

 

85

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

 

 

1,610

 

 

 

883

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD

 

$

1,655

 

 

$

968

 

Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries

Segment Information (unaudited)

(dollars in millions, except realized prices; dry metric tons in millions (mdmt); metric tons in thousands (kmt))

 

 

1Q20

 

 

2Q20

 

 

3Q20

 

 

4Q20

 

 

2020

 

 

1Q21

 

 

2Q21

 

Bauxite:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Production(1) (mdmt)

 

11.6

 

 

 

12.2

 

 

 

12.0

 

 

 

12.2

 

 

 

48.0

 

 

 

11.9

 

 

 

12.2

 

Third-party shipments (mdmt)

 

1.4

 

 

 

1.6

 

 

 

1.6

 

 

 

1.9

 

 

 

6.5

 

 

 

1.5

 

 

 

1.1

 

Intersegment shipments (mdmt)

 

10.5

 

 

 

10.8

 

 

 

10.5

 

 

 

10.4

 

 

 

42.2

 

 

 

10.5

 

 

 

10.8

 

Third-party sales

$

71

 

 

$

66

 

 

$

56

 

 

$

79

 

 

$

272

 

 

$

58

 

 

$

39

 

Intersegment sales

$

235

 

 

$

245

 

 

$

236

 

 

$

225

 

 

$

941

 

 

$

185

 

 

$

179

 

Segment Adjusted EBITDA(2)

$

120

 

 

$

131

 

 

$

124

 

 

$

120

 

 

$

495

 

 

$

59

 

 

$

41

 

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization

$

34

 

 

$

30

 

 

$

33

 

 

$

38

 

 

$

135

 

 

$

57

 

 

$

32

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alumina:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Production (kmt)

 

3,298

 

 

 

3,371

 

 

 

3,435

 

 

 

3,371

 

 

 

13,475

 

 

 

3,327

 

 

 

3,388

 

Third-party shipments (kmt)

 

2,365

 

 

 

2,415

 

 

 

2,549

 

 

 

2,312

 

 

 

9,641

 

 

 

2,472

 

 

 

2,437

 

Intersegment shipments (kmt)

 

1,075

 

 

 

987

 

 

 

1,135

 

 

 

1,046

 

 

 

4,243

 

 

 

1,101

 

 

 

1,054

 

Average realized third-party price per metric ton of alumina

$

299

 

 

$

250

 

 

$

274

 

 

$

268

 

 

$

273

 

 

$

308

 

 

$

282

 

Third-party sales

$

707

 

 

$

603

 

 

$

697

 

 

$

620

 

 

$

2,627

 

 

$

760

 

 

$

688

 

Intersegment sales

$

336

 

 

$

289

 

 

$

329

 

 

$

314

 

 

$

1,268

 

 

$

364

 

 

$

343

 

Segment Adjusted EBITDA(2)

$

193

 

 

$

88

 

 

$

119

 

 

$

97

 

 

$

497

 

 

$

227

 

 

$

124

 

Depreciation and amortization

$

49

 

 

$

37

 

 

$

41

 

 

$

45

 

 

$

172

 

 

$

46

 

 

$

50

 

Equity loss

$

(9

)

 

$

(8

)

 

$

(4

)

 

$

(2

)

 

$

(23

)

 

$

(5

)

 

$

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aluminum:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Primary aluminum production (kmt)

 

564

 

 

 

581

 

 

 

559

 

 

 

559

 

 

 

2,263

 

 

 

548

 

 

 

546

 

Third-party aluminum shipments(3) (kmt)

 

725

 

 

 

789

 

 

 

767

 

 

 

735

 

 

 

3,016

 

 

 

831

 

 

 

767

 

Average realized third-party price per metric ton of primary aluminum

$

1,988

 

 

$

1,694

 

 

$

1,904

 

 

$

2,094

 

 

$

1,915

 

 

$

2,308

 

 

$

2,753

 

Third-party sales

$

1,598

 

 

$

1,475

 

 

$

1,607

 

 

$

1,685

 

 

$

6,365

 

 

$

2,047

 

 

$

2,102

 

Intersegment sales

$

3

 

 

$

2

 

 

$

2

 

 

$

5

 

 

$

12

 

 

$

2

 

 

$

3

 

Segment Adjusted EBITDA(2)

$

62

 

 

$

(34

)

 

$

116

 

 

$

181

 

 

$

325

 

 

$

283

 

 

$

460

 

Depreciation and amortization

$

81

 

 

$

79

 

 

$

80

 

 

$

82

 

 

$

322

 

 

$

73

 

 

$

73

 

Equity income (loss)

$

5

 

 

$

(12

)

 

$

(6

)

 

$

6

 

 

$

(7

)

 

$

13

 

 

$

28

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of total segment Adjusted

EBITDA to consolidated net income (loss)

attributable to Alcoa Corporation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA(2)

$

375

 

 

$

185

 

 

$

359

 

 

$

398

 

 

$

1,317

 

 

$

569

 

 

$

625

 

Unallocated amounts:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transformation(4)

 

(16

)

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(11

)

 

 

(8

)

 

 

(45

)

 

 

(11

)

 

 

(13

)

Intersegment eliminations

 

(8

)

 

 

30

 

 

 

(35

)

 

 

5

 

 

 

(8

)

 

 

(7

)

 

 

35

 

Corporate expenses(5)

 

(27

)

 

 

(21

)

 

 

(24

)

 

 

(30

)

 

 

(102

)

 

 

(26

)

 

 

(28

)

Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization

 

(170

)

 

 

(152

)

 

 

(161

)

 

 

(170

)

 

 

(653

)

 

 

(182

)

 

 

(161

)

Restructuring and other charges, net

 

(2

)

 

 

(37

)

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(60

)

 

 

(104

)

 

 

(7

)

 

 

(33

)

Interest expense

 

(30

)

 

 

(32

)

 

 

(41

)

 

 

(43

)

 

 

(146

)

 

 

(42

)

 

 

(67

)

Other income (expenses), net

 

132

 

 

 

(51

)

 

 

(45

)

 

 

(44

)

 

 

(8

)

 

 

24

 

 

 

105

 

Other(6)

 

(35

)

 

 

(17

)

 

 

(15

)

 

 

(11

)

 

 

(78

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(2

)

Consolidated income (loss) before income taxes

 

219

 

 

 

(105

)

 

 

22

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

173

 

 

 

312

 

 

 

461

 

Provision for income taxes

 

(80

)

 

 

(45

)

 

 

(42

)

 

 

(20

)

 

 

(187

)

 

 

(93

)

 

 

(111

)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

(59

)

 

 

(47

)

 

 

(29

)

 

 

(21

)

 

 

(156

)

 

 

(44

)

 

 

(41

)

Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation

$

80

 

 

$

(197

)

 

$

(49

)

 

$

(4

)

 

$

(170

)

 

$

175

 

 

$

309

 

The difference between segment totals and consolidated amounts is in Corporate.
 

(1)

The production amounts can vary from total shipments due primarily to differences between the equity allocation of production and off-take agreements with the respective equity investment.

 

(2)

Alcoa Corporation’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net margin plus an add-back for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. Net margin is equivalent to Sales minus the following items: Cost of goods sold; Selling, general administrative, and other expenses; Research and development expenses; and Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. The Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

 

(3)

Until the sale of the Warrick Rolling Mill on March 31, 2021, the Aluminum segment’s third-party aluminum shipments were composed of both primary aluminum and flat-rolled aluminum. Beginning April 1, 2021, the segment’s third-party aluminum shipments include only primary aluminum.

 

(4)

Transformation includes, among other items, the Adjusted EBITDA of previously closed operations.

 

(5)

Corporate expenses are composed of general administrative and other expenses of operating the corporate headquarters and other global administrative facilities, as well as research and development expenses of the corporate technical center.

 

(6)

Other includes certain items that impact Cost of goods sold and other expenses on Alcoa Corporation’s Statement of Consolidated Operations that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA of the reportable segments.

Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries

Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited)

(in millions, except per-share amounts)

 

Adjusted Income

 

Income (Loss)

 

 

Diluted EPS(4)

 

 

 

Quarter ended

 

 

Quarter ended

 

 

 

June 30,
2021

 

 

March 31,
2021

 

 

June 30,
2020

 

 

June 30,
2021

 

 

March 31,
2021

 

 

June 30,
2020

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation

 

$

309

 

 

$

175

 

 

$

(197

)

 

$

1.63

 

 

$

0.93

 

 

$

(1.06

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Special items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and other charges, net

 

 

33

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other special items(1)

 

 

(65

)

 

 

(30

)

 

 

15

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Discrete tax items and interim tax impacts(2)

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

142

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax impact on special items(3)

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noncontrolling interest impact(3)

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subtotal

 

 

(28

)

 

 

(25

)

 

 

193

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation – as adjusted

 

$

281

 

 

$

150

 

 

$

(4

)

 

$

1.49

 

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

(0.02

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation – as adjusted is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is meaningful to investors because management reviews the operating results of Alcoa Corporation excluding the impacts of restructuring and other charges, various tax items, and other special items (collectively, “special items”). There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods. To compensate for this limitation, management believes it is appropriate to consider both Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation determined under GAAP as well as Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation – as adjusted.

 

(1)

Other special items include the following:

  • for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, gains on asset sales ($96), primarily related to the former Eastalco site sale, a charge for debt redemption expenses ($32), and a net benefit from other special items ($1);
  • for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, a gain on the sale of the Warrick Rolling Mill in Evansville, Indiana ($27), a net favorable change in certain mark-to-market energy derivative instruments ($5), and charges for other special items ($2); and,
  • for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, costs related to the restart process at the Bécancour, Canada smelter ($17), external costs related to portfolio actions ($1), and a net favorable change in certain mark-to-market energy derivative instruments ($3).

 

(2)

Discrete tax items and interim tax impacts are the result of discrete transactions and interim period tax impacts based on full-year assumptions and include the following:

  • for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, a net benefit for discrete tax items ($2); and,
  • for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, a net charge of interim tax impacts ($142).

 

(3)

The tax impact on special items is based on the applicable statutory rates in the jurisdictions where the special items occurred. The noncontrolling interest impact on special items represents Alcoa’s partner’s share of certain special items.

 

(4)

In any given period, the average number of shares applicable to diluted EPS for Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation common shareholders may exclude certain share equivalents as their effect is anti-dilutive. For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, all share equivalents had an anti-dilutive effect, and therefore, are excluded from the diluted EPS calculation.

Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries

Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued

(in millions)

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

Quarter ended

 

 

 

June 30,
2021

 

 

March 31,
2021

 

 

June 30,
2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Alcoa Corporation

 

$

309

 

 

$

175

 

 

$

(197

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

41

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

47

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

111

 

 

 

93

 

 

 

45

 

Other (income) expenses, net

 

 

(105

)

 

 

(24

)

 

 

51

 

Interest expense

 

 

67

 

 

 

42

 

 

 

32

 

Restructuring and other charges, net

 

 

33

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

37

 

Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization

 

 

161

 

 

 

182

 

 

 

152

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

617

 

 

 

519

 

 

 

167

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Special items(1)

 

 

1

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA, excluding special items

 

$

618

 

 

$

521

 

 

$

185

 

Alcoa’s Corporation’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net margin plus an add-back for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. Net margin is equivalent to Sales minus the following items: Cost of goods sold; Selling, general administrative, and other expenses; Research and development expenses; and Provision for depreciation, depletion, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is meaningful to investors because Adjusted EBITDA provides additional information with respect to Alcoa Corporation’s operating performance and the Company’s ability to meet its financial obligations. The Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

 

(1)

Special items include the following (see reconciliation of Adjusted Income above for additional information):

  • for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, external costs related to portfolio actions ($1);
  • for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, external costs related to portfolio actions ($1) and charges for other special items ($1); and,
  • for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, costs related to the restart process at the Bécancour, Canada smelter ($17) and external costs related to portfolio actions ($1).

Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries

Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued

(in millions)

 

Free Cash Flow

 

Quarter ended

 

 

 

June 30,
2021

 

 

March 31,
2021

 

 

June 30,
2020

 

Cash (used for) provided from operations(1)

 

$

(86

)

 

$

6

 

 

$

288

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(79

)

 

 

(75

)

 

 

(77

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Free cash flow

 

$

(165

)

 

$

(69

)

 

$

211

 

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations after taking into consideration capital expenditures, which are both necessary to maintain and expand Alcoa Corporation’s asset base and expected to generate future cash flows from operations. It is important to note that Free Cash Flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements, are not deducted from the measure.

 

(1)

Cash (used for) provided from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 includes a $500 cash outflow for unscheduled contributions to certain U.S. defined benefit pension plans. The $500 was funded with the net proceeds of 4.125% senior notes due 2029, together with cash on hand.

 

Net Debt

 

June 30,
2021

 

 

December 31,
2020

 

Short-term borrowings

 

$

77

 

 

$

77

 

Long-term debt due within one year

 

 

1

 

 

 

2

 

Long-term debt, less amount due within one year

 

 

2,216

 

 

 

2,463

 

Total debt

 

 

2,294

 

 

 

2,542

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

1,652

 

 

 

1,607

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net debt

 

$

642

 

 

$

935

 

 

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is meaningful to investors because management assesses Alcoa Corporation’s leverage position after considering available cash that could be used to repay outstanding debt.

Alcoa Corporation and subsidiaries

Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited), continued

(in millions)

Adjusted Net Debt and Proportional Adjusted Net Debt

 

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

 

 

Consolidated

NCI

Alcoa Proportional

 

 

Consolidated

NCI

Alcoa Proportional

 

Short-term borrowings

 

$

77

 

 

$

31

 

 

$

46

 

 

$

77

 

 

$

31

 

 

$

46

 

Long-term debt due within one year

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

Long-term debt, less amount due

within one year

 

 

2,216

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,216

 

 

 

2,463

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,463

 

Total debt

 

 

2,294

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

2,263

 

 

 

2,542

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

2,511

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

1,652

 

 

 

128

 

 

 

1,524

 

 

 

1,607

 

 

 

176

 

 

 

1,431

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net debt

 

 

642

 

 

 

(97

)

 

 

739

 

 

 

935

 

 

 

(145

)

 

 

1,080

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Plus: Net pension / OPEB liability

 

 

1,417

 

 

 

46

 

 

 

1,371

 

 

 

2,395

(1)

 

 

52

 

 

 

2,343

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net debt

 

$

2,059

 

 

$

(51

)

 

$

2,110

 

 

$

3,330

 

 

$

(93

)

 

$

3,423

 

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this measure is meaningful to investors because management assesses Alcoa Corporation’s leverage position after considering available cash that could be used to repay outstanding debt.

 

Adjusted net debt and proportional adjusted net debt are also non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that these additional measures are meaningful to investors because management also assesses Alcoa Corporation’s leverage position after considering available cash that could be used to repay outstanding debt and net pension / OPEB liability, net of the portion of those items attributable to noncontrolling interest (NCI).

 

(1)

Includes OPEB liabilities of approximately $83 million related to the Warrick rolling mill sale. Recorded in Liabilities held for sale at December 31, 2020.

 

Alcoa Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Q2 2021 Financial Results Alcoa Corporation Sets Record for Highest Quarterly Net Income and Earnings Per Share Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) today reported its highest ever quarterly net income and earnings per share, capturing the benefits of strong aluminum pricing with improved customer demand, stable operational performance, and additional cash generation …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of Its Total Artificial Heart in the United States
NortonLifeLock Inc.: Possible Combination with Avast PLC (“Avast” or the “Company”)
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ON Semiconductor Intelligent Sensing Technologies Enable 360° Vision in AutoX Gen5 Self-Driving ...
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors with ...
ChargePoint Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders
JRVR INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the James River Group Holdings, Ltd. ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.07.21Alcoa Supply of EcoLum Supports European Customer to Lower Carbon Footprint
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21goldinvest.de: Australische Regierung stellt sich hinter das HPA-Projekt von FYI Resources!
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
28.06.21Alcoa Sells Former Eastalco Site for $100 Million; Buyer to Use Repurposed Land for Next-Generation Data Centers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21Alcoa Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten