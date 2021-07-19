Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University

BILLERICA, Mass., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrify Corporation (NasdaqCM:AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a developer of highly advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software cultivation solutions for the indoor agricultural marketplace, today announced the opening of Agrify University, a brand new 3,500 sq. ft. state-of-the art indoor vertical farming facility featuring Agrify’s latest technology and advanced cultivation methods. We believe this new immersive, hands-on project-based learning experience will empower Agrify customers and next-generation growers with the knowledge and education to successfully cultivate cannabis with efficiency at scale by leveraging the power of Agrify’s vertical farming units (“VFUs”) and the Agrify Insights software solution.

Located in Billerica, MA, Agrify University, led by David Kessler, Agrify’s Chief Science Officer, and a team of industry experts, horticulturists, and scientists, will provide participants with in-classroom, on-site, and on-demand learning options. The immersive, multi-sensory curriculum will enable customers and growers to expand their knowledge of how to apply novel scientific research, interpret cultivation data, and leverage Agrify’s technology to improve their indoor cannabis cultivation practices.

“The cultivation methods used by many operators have not evolved as quickly as the industry itself, and we see an opportunity to use the power of data and cutting-edge techniques to dramatically improve the quality and yields from indoor cultivation,” said Mr. Kessler. “Agrify University utilizes our vast cannabis research data sets and technological innovation to provide a curriculum that we believe will support the long-term growth of our industry. We’re proud to add this valuable resource to our comprehensive Agrify ecosystem, and we look forward to welcoming our first cohorts.”

Agrify University classes are available now to all customers. For more information on how to apply and on available program resources, please contact Agrify at info@agrify.com.

