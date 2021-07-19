checkAd

Arena Pharmaceuticals Appoints Doug Manion, M.D., F.R.C.P. (C), as Executive Vice President of Research & Development

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.07.2021, 14:30  |  24   |   |   

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) today announced the appointment of Douglas J. Manion, M.D., F.R.C.P. (C), as Executive Vice President of Research & Development, reporting to Amit D. Munshi, President and CEO of Arena. Dr. Manion brings more than 20 years of pharmaceutical industry experience spanning three large companies, including work in all of Arena's therapeutic areas.

"We are excited to have Dr. Manion join the Arena team," said Mr. Munshi. "Doug has leadership experience across all aspects of research and development, as well as extensive international experience, which will guide Arena R&D as we continue to grow and progress our portfolio."

"I was attracted by the breadth and quality of Arena's portfolio, the experienced and diverse senior leadership team and Board of Directors, and the entrepreneurial culture," added Dr. Manion. "I'm looking forward to joining Arena in its journey growing a vibrant, sustainable enterprise to deliver important medicines to patients."

Dr. Manion joins Arena after serving as CEO of Kleo Phamaceuticals, a private biotechnology company focused on innovative small molecule immunotherapeutics, from 2017 until its acquisition by Biohaven Holdings in January 2021. Previously Dr. Manion was Senior Vice President, Head of Specialty Development and Head R&D Japan and China at Bristol-Myers Squibb. During his 11-year tenure at BMS, he held leadership roles overseeing global clinical research, clinical development, pharmacovigilance and biostatistics, across various therapeutic areas, including virology, immunology, neurology, cardiology, metabolic diseases, genetically-defined diseases and fibrosis. Dr. Manion's previous biopharmaceutical experience includes progressive leadership roles at GlaxoSmithKline, DuPont Pharmaceuticals, and DuPont Merck Pharmaceuticals. He is Board Certified in Internal Medicine and completed his residency at the University of Ottawa in Ontario Canada. Dr. Manion serves on the Board of Directors of Celleron Therapeutics and Lakewood-Amedex.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

ARENA Pharmaceuticals is a team with a singular purpose – deliver important medicines to patients.

In a rapidly changing global market, we work with a sense of urgency every day to understand the needs of all our stakeholders, identify bold, sometimes disruptive, ideas to get medicines to patients, and relentlessly execute until it's done.

We are developing a richly diversified portfolio of therapeutic candidates targeting gastroenterology, dermatology and cardiology. Our pipeline includes four investigational medicines in eight indications and eleven ongoing or planned clinical trials. To fuel our growth, we are unlocking the value of our historical GPCR research with a sustainable discovery engine for broad portfolio expansion.

ARENA - Care More. Act Differently.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about Dr. Manion's expected contributions and Arena's purpose, work, ideas, portfolio, pipeline, ongoing and planned clinical trials, discovery engine, and portfolio expansion. For such statements, Arena claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Arena's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those disclosed in Arena's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent Arena's judgment as of the time of this release. Arena disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arena Pharmaceuticals Appoints Doug Manion, M.D., F.R.C.P. (C), as Executive Vice President of Research & Development Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) today announced the appointment of Douglas J. Manion, M.D., F.R.C.P. (C), as Executive Vice President of Research & Development, reporting to Amit D. Munshi, President and CEO of Arena. Dr. Manion brings …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Letter to Shareholders
New Data for Genentech’s Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh) Reinforce Safety Profile in People With ...
BioNTech to Acquire Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and Manufacturing Facility in ...
Merchants & Marine Bancorp Releases Earnings
Velodyne Lidar Announces Leadership Transition
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
CARMAT announces the first commercial implant of its Aeson artificial heart
FREYR Advances Clean Battery Cell Production in Norway with Customer Qualification Plant Final ...
Ermenegildo Zegna Group, a Leading Global Luxury Group, to Become a Publicly Traded Company Listed ...
Alibaba Group Will Announce June Quarter 2021 Results on August 3, 2021
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Hecla Announces Q2 2021 Production
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste