Sokoman Minerals Provides Exploration Update for Its Portfolio of Gold Projects in Newfoundland, Canada
Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) (the “Company” or “Sokoman”) is pleased to provide the following exploration update on its 100%-owned projects as well as Joint Venture Projects with Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) in Newfoundland.
Highlights:
- Moosehead: close to 20,000 m completed with two drill rigs; third drill rig expected in 2-3 weeks for the barge-based program; testing Footwall Splay/ Eastern Trend, South Pond and the new 75 Zone.
- Fleur de Lys: ongoing till sampling program; multiple samples submitted for gold grain and heavy mineral analysis with initial results expected in 2-3 weeks.
- Grey River JV: sampling in the vicinity of the historical 225 g/t Au sample site resulted in the identification of visible gold in a portion of the mineralized zone; samples submitted for assays; high-resolution airborne geophysical survey to begin shortly.
- Golden Hope JV: initial reconnaissance mission completed; rock samples, stream sediment and C-horizon till samples submitted for assays; in the process of completing high-resolution airborne geophysical survey.
- Kepenkeck JV: completed a high-resolution airborne geophysical survey; a prospecting program has begun; a detailed soil sampling program to commence shortly; first assay results from sampling deemed very encouraging.
Moosehead Project
Phase 6 drilling program is ongoing at Moosehead with two rigs. While there has been a delay in getting a third drill rig on-site due to the current shortage of the drill crew experienced by Sokoman’s preferred drilling contractor who knows the property area well, Sokoman has recently been advised that the third rig is expected to join the program in 2-3 weeks. The third rig will now be designated for the barge-based program which is awaiting final approval from the Department of Environment. The Company is looking at adding a fourth drill rig as soon as possible and will keep investors posted on the progress made in that regard.
