WD-40 Brand Launches Gear Shop and Summer of Swag Sweepstakes

For the first time, WD-40 Brand merchandise — T-shirts, hats, sweatshirts, drinkware and more — is available for purchase at wd40.customink.shop . To celebrate, WD-40 Brand is launching the Summer of Swag Sweepstakes, where fans have the chance to win $100 toward branded swag each week all summer long.

For more than 60 years, since the first can of WD-40 Multi-Use Product was sold, fans have been sharing their stories and memories of WD-40 Brand. Fans would search high and low for gear to represent their affinity for the iconic blue and yellow can, but it was only available through promotions, prizes and special events — until now.

Now through Labor Day, fans can enter at wd40.com/summer-of-swag and one winner will be randomly selected to win a $100 gift card to the WD-40 Brand Merchandise store each week, providing 11 chances to win.

“Fans have been asking where they can get their hands on WD-40 Brand gear for years and we listened to their requests,” said Ashley Cooper, associate brand manager at WD-40 Company. “For them, WD-40 Brand is about more than a product, it’s about positive lasting memories and getting the job done right. Our fan base can now proudly wear swag with the iconic shield that means so much to so many people.”

The sweepstakes is open to U.S. residents who are 18 years or older until September 5, 2021.

About WD-40 Brand

WD-40 Brand offers more than 20 innovative, quality products. For more than 65 years, WD-40 Multi-Use Product, the #1 recommended multi-purpose lubricant, has been counted on to help end-users stop squeaks, remove grease and grime, loosen rusted parts, free stuck parts and displace moisture. The WD-40 Specialist line of products helps professionals in a number of industries including automotive, farming, HVAC, and construction and skilled trades to get the job done right. WD-40 Specialist also includes a line of five specialty WD-40 Specialist BIKE products. The high-performance WD-40 Specialist formulations solve tougher maintenance problems requiring a lubricant, penetrant, grease, cleaner, degreaser or rust management solution. For additional information about WD-40 Brand products, please visit WD40.com.

WD-40 Company is a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. The Company markets its maintenance products and homecare and cleaning products under the following well-known brands: WD-40, 3-IN-ONE, GT85, X-14, 2000 Flushes, Carpet Fresh, no vac, Spot Shot, 1001, Lava and Solvol.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005270/en/