Celyad Oncology Presents Updates on Allogeneic CAR T Clinical Candidates and shRNA-based Preclinical Concepts at Research & Development Day
Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD) (Brussels:CYAD) (Paris:CYAD) (NASDAQ:CYAD) (Celyad Oncology or the Company), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, highlighted a new preclinical allogeneic armored CAR T candidate developed from its shRNA platform and data updates to the shRNA-based allogeneic candidate CYAD-211 for r/r MM and allogeneic candidate CYAD-101 for mCRC today during a research and development day hosted by the Company’s management team.
“We are ushering in a new era of allogeneic CAR T candidates using novel technological advances, including our proprietary shRNA platform for allogeneic CAR T production and now the addition of our 'armored' CAR capabilities with co-expression of the cytokine IL-18," said Filippo Petti, Chief Executive Officer of Celyad Oncology. “We believe the advances we’re making may address many of the current modality limitations and have the potential to provide real-world benefits for patients, including more accessible CAR T cell treatment options, if approved. This continued technological innovation, which is currently being validated in ongoing clinical studies, establishes Celyad Oncology as a leader in this adoptive cell therapy space."
Latest Program Updates
CYAD-211 – Allogeneic shRNA-based, anti-BCMA CAR T for r/r MM
- CYAD-211 is the Company’s first shRNA-based allogeneic CAR T candidate, which co-expresses a BCMA targeting chimeric antigen receptor while using shRNA to knockdown expression of the CD3ζ
component of theT-cell receptor (TCR)
- Currently, CYAD-211 is being evaluated in the Phase 1 IMMUNICY-1 trial in r/r MM following preconditioning with cyclophosphamide (300 mg/m²) and fludarabine (30 mg/m²) given three consecutive days.
- In June, preliminary data from the Phase 1 IMMUNICY-1 trial was presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) congress demonstrating no dose limiting toxicity (DLT), Graft-versus-Host disease (GvHD) or CAR T-cell-related encephalopathy syndrome (CRES) in the first two dose levels (30×106 and 100×106 cells per infusion) of the trial. Two of the five evaluable patients at the first two dose levels achieved a partial response. In addition, CYAD-211 cells were detected by PCR-based methods in all six patients with evidence of a dose dependent increase in cell engraftment.
- Recent data from the first patient at dose level three (300×106 cells per infusion) continues to show dose dependent engraftment with no GvHD reported to date.
- Enrollment in the trial is ongoing with plans to explore higher doses of preconditioning regimens in future cohorts.
CYAD-203 – Allogeneic shRNA-based, IL-18-armored NKG2D CAR T for Solid Tumors
