checkAd

Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Proposals at Tilray’s Upcoming Special Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 22:30  |  50   |   |   

Tilray, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today announced that Glass Lewis, a leading independent provider of proxy research and vote recommendations to the investment community, has joined the other major independent proxy research firm, ISS, in recommending that Tilray shareholders vote “FOR the Company’s proposals at Tilray’s Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to be held on July 29, 2021.

“We are pleased that the two major independent proxy advisory firms both agree that shareholders should support all of the proposals on the agenda for the upcoming Special Meeting of shareholders,” said Irwin D. Simon, Tilray’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Proposal 1, in particular, is a critical part of our strategy to capture market share and drive profitable growth. Glass Lewis’ endorsement affirms our conviction that Proposal 1 is in the best interest of our shareholders.”

Mr. Simon continued, “By approving all of the proposals on the agenda, our shareholders will be actively participating in Tilray’s ability to capitalize on substantial growth opportunities, expand and generate strong performance, increase shareholder rights and, ultimately, drive shareholder value.”

In determining to recommend FOR Proposal 1, Glass Lewis said, Given the relatively limited amount of shares available to the Company, we believe that it may be prudent for the Company to have additional common shares available for issuance.”*

Earlier, ISS reached the same conclusion on Proposal 1 and wrote, ““The size of the proposed increase in the number of authorized shares of common stock is reasonable and there are no substantial concerns with the company's past use of shares.”*

Tilray urges shareholders to vote today to support these key initiatives to drive strategic growth and strengthen shareholder rights. Your support is important, no matter how many or how few shares you own.

If you have any questions, or need any assistance in voting your shares, please contact Morrow Sodali LLC at (833) 497-7395 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada, or (203) 658-9400 or by email at TLRY@info.morrowsodali.com.

HELP TILRAY GROW!
VOTE “FOR” TODAY!

*Permission to use third party quotations was neither sought nor obtained.

About Tilray
 Tilray, Inc. is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

Seite 1 von 3
Tilray Registered -2- Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Tilray 2.0
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Proposals at Tilray’s Upcoming Special Meeting Tilray, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today announced that Glass Lewis, a leading independent provider of proxy research and vote recommendations to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Collaboration With Biovac to Manufacture and Distribute COVID-19 ...
Argo Blockchain Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
American Campus Communities Leads Student Housing Industry with Four Innovator Awards at Annual ...
Silver Spike Investment Corp. Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering
LOST MONEY IN PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.? Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law ...
Empower Retirement to Acquire Full-Service Retirement Business of Prudential Financial, Inc.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Shares
Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
QuantumScape Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
S&P Global Platts and ICE Issue Joint Paper and Open Market Consultations on the Evolution of the ...
ChargePoint Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.07.21Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Tilray Aktie – Ist das die Nachricht auf die alle gewartet haben?
Konstantin Oldenburger | Kommentare
14.07.21Tilray & Co. im Aufwind: US-Senat debattiert Cannabis-Legalisierung – „Es wird ein spannender Sommer im Sektor“
wallstreet:online Zentralredaktion | Kommentare
12.07.21Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Tilray Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Proposals at Tilray’s Upcoming Special Meeting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21Analyse: Tilray: Aktie versucht Boden zu verteidigen
Jochen Stanzl | Kommentare
07.07.21Tilrays Tochtergesellschaft Aphria RX GmbH vollendet erste erfolgreiche Ernte und Lieferung von in Deutschland angebautem medizinischem Cannabis
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Staatlicher Verkauf von medizinischem Cannabis an Apotheken begonnen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical Cannabis Grown in Germany
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21CANNABIS - Canopy Growth: Untergang oder mit Anlauf nach oben?
Philip Hopf | Kommentare
30.06.21Tilray Introduces Its First Cross-brand Product Collaboration and Launches Canadian Craft Cannabis Brand, Broken Coast, in the U.S.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten