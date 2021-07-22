AgileThought, Inc Announces Preliminary Results for the First Half of 2021

AgileThought, Inc (“AgileThought” or the “Company”), a global provider of digital transformation services, custom software development, and next generation technologies, today announced preliminary results for the six months ended June 30th, 2021. The preliminary results are subject to completion of the Company’s quarterly financial reporting process and the preparation of the unaudited financial statements for the quarter.

“The company delivered strong top line performance and key leading indicators that are very encouraging for strong future growth, with a record of 17 new clients added with total bookings of $104M, for an increase of 73% compared with 2H 2020. Client demand for our services continues to grow, which we have been able to capture above market growth. The future looks very bright for us,” said Manuel Senderos, CEO at AgileThought, Inc.