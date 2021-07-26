MedinCell Announces the Initiation of Coverage of Its Stock by ODDO-BHF

Regulatory News:

The initiation of coverage realized by ODDO-BHF on July 20, 2021, with a study entitled "First approval and launch expected in 2022", strengthens the visibility of the MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL) share among French and international institutional investors.

This coverage comes in addition to those already carried out by the brokerage firms Bryan Garnier and Kepler Cheuvreux.