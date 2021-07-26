checkAd

Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 22:10  |   |   |   

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted six new employees options to purchase a total of 72,800 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price per share of $32.85, which was the closing price on July 23, 2021. The stock options were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2020 Inducement Plan, which was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors in January 2020 pursuant to the “inducement exception” under NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company leveraging its deep cross-disciplinary expertise to discover highly differentiated therapies and to develop a broad portfolio of novel combinations addressing significant unmet needs. Arcus currently has five molecules in clinical development: Etrumadenant (AB928), the first dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist to enter the clinic, is being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 and 1b studies across different indications, including prostate, colorectal, non-small cell lung, and pancreatic cancers. AB680, the first small-molecule CD73 inhibitor to enter the clinic, is in Phase 1/1b development in combination with zimberelimab and gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel for first-line treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer. Domvanalimab (AB154) is an Fc-silent anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody and new potential immuno-oncology backbone therapy. In addition to ARC-7, domvanalimab is being investigated in a registrational, Phase 3 study, ARC-10, a “two in one trial” to support the potential approvals of both zimberelimab alone and domvanalimab plus zimberelimab compared to chemotherapy in first-line locally advanced or metastatic, PD-L1>50% NSCLC. An additional registrational Phase 3 study is being planned in collaboration with AstraZeneca in earlier disease with curative intent. AB308, an anti-TIGIT antibody that is Fc-enabled, is in clinical development, with a potential focus on hematological malignancies. Zimberelimab (AB122), Arcus’s anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, is being evaluated in various combinations across the portfolio. For more information about Arcus Biosciences, please visit www.arcusbio.com.
Inducement PR

Source: Arcus Biosciences

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

