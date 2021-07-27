checkAd

Kiromic Announces the Acquisition of InSilico Solutions Leveraging on Bioinformatics and Artificial Intelligence to Advance Clinical Development on Its Outpatient Allogeneic CAR-T for Solid Tumors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 00:55  |  45   |   |   

Kiromic Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRBP), a pioneer in immuno oncology cellular therapy in solid tumors, is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of InSilico Solutions.

SpliceSeq, http://bioinformatics.mdanderson.org/main/SpliceSeq:Overview

InSilico Solutions is a world-class bio-informatics and artificial intelligence innovator with a long standing collaborative relationship with its clients at MD Anderson Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, and the National Cancer Institute.

With this acquisition, Kiromic will bring in-house a team of experts in bioinformatics and AI in order to lengthen its lead in the race for an AI technology with the capability to select the optimal bio-markers needed for cutting edge immunotherapeutics such as CAR-T cell therapy.

Many CAR-T developers are still developing their CAR-T with biomarkers from decade old target libraries with known poor clinical outcomes.

Chief Executive Officer of Kiromic, Maurizio Chiriva-Internati, DBSc, PhDs, commented

We are pleased to have officially closed this long awaited acquisition of InSilico Solutions.

The InSilico Solutions is another testament to our commitment to developing the very best possible CAR-T. And the very best CAR-T will start with having the best possible bio-markers by employing cutting edge bio-informatics and AI technologies.

Our CAR-T will be outpatient, off-the-shelf allogeneic.

The amount of information that oncologists and scientists gather from cancer patients continues to grow exponentially.

The number of scientists and the time those scientists have to analyze those billions of data point have not grown exponentially.

It makes sense that bioinformatics and artificial intelligence are brought to bear on the tasks of going through the mountains of data to select biomarkers in a few hours which would have required decades of human labor to do.

Best bio-informatics and AI.

Better biomarkers.

Better Manufacturing.

Better CAR-Ts.

Better Clinical Outcomes.

Chief of BioInformatics and Research Computing Officer, Michael Ryan, PhD commented :

Over the past 3 years we have had an amazingly productive collaboration with Kiromic.

Together we produced a highly effective system that allows Kiromic to identify the needles in the haystack of genomic data – small sections of protein that are specific to the surface of cancer cells and that can be targeted by immunotherapy.

