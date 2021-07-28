01 Communique Announces the Release of DoMobile v4 by Hitachi Solutions Create, Ltd. for Booming Remote Work Trend in Japan

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSX-V:ONE; OTCQB:OONEF) (the 'Company') today announced the release of DoMobile v4 by Hitachi Solutions Create, Ltd. ("HSC") in Japan with the product availability set for …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSX-V:ONE; OTCQB:OONEF) (the 'Company') today announced the release of DoMobile v4 by Hitachi Solutions Create, Ltd. ("HSC") in Japan with the product availability set for July 28, 2021. DoMobile, developed by 01 Communique in conjunction with HSC, is a secure remote access solution that is exclusively marketed by HSC in Japan. More details of DoMobile can be found at:

"We are very excited about the prospects for our new offering in DoMobile v4," said Mr. Toshiyuki Nishino, Digital Transformation Business Division General Manager of Hitachi Solutions Create, Ltd. "The technology and security underlying DoMobile are second to none, allowing us to market the solutions not only to SMBs, but also to government agencies, financial industries, health sectors, etc. which require highly secure remote access environment. More than 3,800 corporations are now using DoMobile as their telework solution, and the number continues to grow rapidly."

Andrew Cheung, President and CEO of 01 Communique commented, 'Japanese companies used to have office-centric workstyle with employees commuting to the office every business day. The Covid-19 pandemic has drastically changed this tradition. Employees are asked to stay at home and remote working is now the booming trend. This new workstyle is expected to continue even after the pandemic.. Our latest version of the software has added innovative features tailoring to the new workplace dynamics in Japan, as well as enhanced capabilities to tackle the increased cyber-attacks faced due to remote working. We are exhilarated to continue providing the best-in-class remote access solutions to the Japanese market through our long-standing partner HSC and we look forward to their tremendous success in the marketing of DoMobile v4."

About Hitachi Solutions Create, Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions Create, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is one of the core IT Companies of Hitachi Group delivering proven business and IT strategies and solutions to companies across many industries. The company provides value-driven services throughout the IT life cycle from systems planning to systems integration, operation, and maintenance. For more information, visit the company's website at www.hitachi-solutions-create.co.jp