checkAd

01 Communique Announces the Release of DoMobile v4 by Hitachi Solutions Create, Ltd. for Booming Remote Work Trend in Japan

Autor: Accesswire
28.07.2021, 14:00  |  35   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSX-V:ONE; OTCQB:OONEF) (the 'Company') today announced the release of DoMobile v4 by Hitachi Solutions Create, Ltd. ("HSC") in Japan with the product availability set for …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSX-V:ONE; OTCQB:OONEF) (the 'Company') today announced the release of DoMobile v4 by Hitachi Solutions Create, Ltd. ("HSC") in Japan with the product availability set for July 28, 2021. DoMobile, developed by 01 Communique in conjunction with HSC, is a secure remote access solution that is exclusively marketed by HSC in Japan. More details of DoMobile can be found at:

https://www.hitachi-solutions-create.co.jp/solution/domobile_asp/index ...

"We are very excited about the prospects for our new offering in DoMobile v4," said Mr. Toshiyuki Nishino, Digital Transformation Business Division General Manager of Hitachi Solutions Create, Ltd. "The technology and security underlying DoMobile are second to none, allowing us to market the solutions not only to SMBs, but also to government agencies, financial industries, health sectors, etc. which require highly secure remote access environment. More than 3,800 corporations are now using DoMobile as their telework solution, and the number continues to grow rapidly."

Andrew Cheung, President and CEO of 01 Communique commented, 'Japanese companies used to have office-centric workstyle with employees commuting to the office every business day. The Covid-19 pandemic has drastically changed this tradition. Employees are asked to stay at home and remote working is now the booming trend. This new workstyle is expected to continue even after the pandemic.. Our latest version of the software has added innovative features tailoring to the new workplace dynamics in Japan, as well as enhanced capabilities to tackle the increased cyber-attacks faced due to remote working. We are exhilarated to continue providing the best-in-class remote access solutions to the Japanese market through our long-standing partner HSC and we look forward to their tremendous success in the marketing of DoMobile v4."

About Hitachi Solutions Create, Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions Create, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is one of the core IT Companies of Hitachi Group delivering proven business and IT strategies and solutions to companies across many industries. The company provides value-driven services throughout the IT life cycle from systems planning to systems integration, operation, and maintenance. For more information, visit the company's website at www.hitachi-solutions-create.co.jp

Seite 1 von 3
1 Communique Laboratory Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

01 Communique Announces the Release of DoMobile v4 by Hitachi Solutions Create, Ltd. for Booming Remote Work Trend in Japan TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSX-V:ONE; OTCQB:OONEF) (the 'Company') today announced the release of DoMobile v4 by Hitachi Solutions Create, Ltd. ("HSC") in Japan with the product availability set for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC Automotive Inc. Orders 632 Cubic Inch Warrior Nelson Racing Engine ...
Cardiff Lexington Issues Pro forma Financial Performance to include Nova Ortho & Spine
Alset EHome International Inc. Prices $32 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and ...
The Passionistas Project Hosts its 2nd Annual Virtual Women's Equality Summit
Carter Bank & Trust Donates $32,470 to 23 Non-Profit Organizations in Q2
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer To Purchase Up To 200,000 Shares ...
XPhyto’s Acquisition Target, 3a-Diagnostics, Reports Breakthrough Identification of COVID-19 ...
i3 Energy PLC Announces Admission to Trading of Share Capital
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Fortitude Gold Receives Permits to Expand Isabella Pearl Heap Leach Pad
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
The Glimpse Group Announces Augmented Reality Software Development Collaboration with Swiss Chalet
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Two Hilton Hotels Announced as Part of The Walk on Union
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.07.2101 Communique announces new IronCAP API for Mobile Platforms
Accesswire | Analysen
06.07.21Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
Accesswire | Analysen