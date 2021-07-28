checkAd

Arch Capital Group Ltd. Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 22:11  |  21   |   |   

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) announces its 2021 second quarter results. The results included:

  • Net income available to Arch common shareholders of $663.8 million, or $1.63 per share, a 21.2% annualized return on average common equity, compared to $288.4 million, or $0.71 per share, for the 2020 second quarter;
  • After-tax operating income available to Arch common shareholders(1) of $407.2 million, or $1.00 per share, a 13.0% annualized return on average common equity, compared to $16.6 million, or $0.04 per share, for the 2020 second quarter;
  • Pre-tax current accident year catastrophic losses for the Company’s insurance and reinsurance segments, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums(1) of $46.5 million, including $0.9 million of COVID-19 related losses;
  • Favorable development in prior year loss reserves, net of related adjustments(1) of $64.8 million;
  • Combined ratio excluding catastrophic activity and prior year development(1) of 80.7%, compared to 89.7% for the 2020 second quarter;
  • The percentage of loans in default on U.S. primary mortgage business was 3.11% at June 30, 2021, compared to 3.86% at March 31, 2021;
  • Total return on investments(1) of 1.58%;
  • 7.8 million shares repurchased at an aggregate cost of $306.0 million;
  • Book value per common share of $32.02 at June 30, 2021, a 4.8% increase from March 31, 2021 and a 15.9% increase from June 30, 2020.

All earnings per share amounts discussed in this release are on a diluted basis. The following table summarizes the Company’s underwriting results, both (i) on a consolidated basis and (ii) on a consolidated basis excluding the ‘other’ segment (i.e., results of Watford):

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

Consolidated

 

Consolidated Excluding ‘Other’ Segment (1)

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

% Change

 

2021

 

2020

 

% Change

Gross premiums written

$

3,286,291

 

 

$

2,317,692

 

 

 

41.8

 

 

 

$

3,117,505

 

 

$

2,206,410

 

 

 

41.3

 

 

Net premiums written

2,399,524

 

 

1,668,311

 

 

 

43.8

 

 

 

2,224,133

 

 

1,562,455

 

 

 

42.3

 

 

Net premiums earned

2,120,909

 

 

1,665,354

 

 

 

27.4

 

 

 

1,936,672

 

 

1,533,819

 

 

 

26.3

 

 

Underwriting income

386,521

 

 

(22,539

)

 

 

n/m

 

 

395,387

 

 

(13,410

)

 

 

n/m

 

Underwriting Ratios

 

 

 

 

% Point Change

 

 

 

 

 

% Point Change

Loss ratio

54.7

%

 

73.9

 

%

 

(19.2

)

 

 

52.6

%

 

73.4

 

%

 

(20.8

)

 

Underwriting expense ratio

27.3

%

 

27.9

 

%

 

(0.6

)

 

 

27.2

%

 

27.8

 

%

 

(0.6

)

 

Combined ratio

82.0

%

 

101.8

 

%

 

(19.8

)

 

 

79.8

%

 

101.2

 

%

 

(21.4

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Combined ratio excluding catastrophic activity and prior year development (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

80.7

%

 

89.7

 

%

 

(9.0

)

 

(1)

Presentation represents a “non-GAAP” financial measure as defined in Regulation G. Such presentation excludes the results of Watford Holdings Ltd. (“Watford”). Pursuant to GAAP, the Company consolidates the results of Watford in its financial statements, although it only owned approximately 10% of Watford’s outstanding common equity as of June 30, 2021. See ‘Comments on Regulation G’ for further details.

The following table summarizes the Company’s consolidated financial data, including a reconciliation of net income or loss available to Arch common shareholders to after-tax operating income or loss available to Arch common shareholders and related diluted per share results:

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net income available to Arch common shareholders

$

663,820

 

 

 

$

288,418

 

 

 

$

1,091,573

 

 

 

$

422,132

 

 

Net realized (gains) losses

(167,438

)

 

 

(406,645

)

 

 

(272,989

)

 

 

(297,281

)

 

Equity in net (income) loss of investment funds accounted for using the equity method

(122,186

)

 

 

65,119

 

 

 

(193,872

)

 

 

69,328

 

 

Net foreign exchange (gains) losses

17,888

 

 

 

42,032

 

 

 

(3,444

)

 

 

(22,459

)

 

Transaction costs and other

(1,421

)

 

 

977

 

 

 

(147

)

 

 

3,572

 

 

Income tax expense (benefit) (1)

16,553

 

 

 

26,713

 

 

 

25,864

 

 

 

31,078

 

 

After-tax operating income available to Arch common shareholders

$

407,216

 

 

 

$

16,614

 

 

 

$

646,985

 

 

 

$

206,370

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted per common share results:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income available to Arch common shareholders

$

1.63

 

 

 

$

0.71

 

 

 

$

2.68

 

 

 

$

1.03

 

 

Net realized (gains) losses

(0.41

)

 

 

(1.00

)

 

 

(0.66

)

 

 

(0.72

)

 

Equity in net (income) loss of investment funds accounted for using the equity method

(0.30

)

 

 

0.16

 

 

 

(0.48

)

 

 

0.17

 

 

Net foreign exchange (gains) losses

0.04

 

 

 

0.10

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

(0.06

)

 

Transaction costs and other

0.00

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

Income tax expense (benefit) (1)

0.04

 

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

0.07

 

 

After-tax operating income available to Arch common shareholders

$

1.00

 

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

 

$

1.59

 

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares and common share equivalents outstanding — diluted

406,485,994

 

 

 

408,119,681

 

 

 

407,687,680

 

 

 

411,005,591

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning common shareholders’ equity

$

12,316,472

 

 

 

$

10,587,244

 

 

 

$

12,325,886

 

 

 

$

10,717,371

 

 

Ending common shareholders’ equity

12,706,072

 

 

 

11,211,825

 

 

 

12,706,072

 

 

 

11,211,825

 

 

Average common shareholders’ equity

$

12,511,272

 

 

 

$

10,899,535

 

 

 

$

12,515,979

 

 

 

$

10,964,598

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Annualized return on average common equity

21.2

 

%

 

10.6

 

%

 

17.4

 

%

 

7.7

 

%

Annualized operating return on average common equity

13.0

 

%

 

0.6

 

%

 

10.3

 

%

 

3.8

 

%

(1)

Income tax expense (benefit) on net realized gains or losses, equity in net income (loss) of investment funds accounted for using the equity method, net foreign exchange gains or losses and transaction costs and other reflects the relative mix reported by jurisdiction and the varying tax rates in each jurisdiction.

Each line item in the table above reflects the impact of the Company’s ownership of Watford’s outstanding common equity. See ‘Comments on Regulation G’ for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.

Segment Information

The following section provides analysis on the Company’s 2021 second quarter performance by operating segment. For additional details regarding the Company’s operating segments, please refer to the Company’s Financial Supplement dated June 30, 2021. The Company’s segment information includes the use of underwriting income (loss) and a combined ratio excluding catastrophic activity and prior year development. Such items are non-GAAP financial measures (see ‘Comments on Regulation G’ for further details).

Insurance Segment

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

2021

 

2020

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross premiums written

$

1,368,867

 

 

 

$

1,030,362

 

 

 

32.9

 

 

Net premiums written

963,555

 

 

 

672,261

 

 

 

43.3

 

 

Net premiums earned

865,427

 

 

 

687,909

 

 

 

25.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Underwriting income (loss)

$

49,353

 

 

 

$

(56,722

)

 

 

187.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Underwriting Ratios

 

 

 

 

% Point Change

Loss ratio

63.1

 

%

 

75.3

 

%

 

(12.2

)

 

Underwriting expense ratio

31.2

 

%

 

33.0

 

%

 

(1.8

)

 

Combined ratio

94.3

 

%

 

108.3

 

%

 

(14.0

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catastrophic activity and prior year development:

 

 

 

 

 

Current accident year catastrophic events, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums

3.2

 

%

 

12.5

 

%

 

(9.3

)

 

Net (favorable) adverse development in prior year loss reserves, net of related adjustments

(0.3

)

%

 

(0.3

)

%

 

 

 

Combined ratio excluding catastrophic activity and prior year development (1)

91.4

 

%

 

96.1

 

%

 

(4.7

)

 

(1)

See ‘Comments on Regulation G’ for further discussion.

Gross premiums written by the insurance segment in the 2021 second quarter were 32.9% higher than in the 2020 second quarter while net premiums written were 43.3% higher than in the 2020 second quarter. The higher level of net premiums written reflected increases across all lines of business, due in part to rate increases, new business opportunities and growth in existing accounts. Net premiums earned in the 2021 second quarter were 25.8% higher than in the 2020 second quarter, and reflect changes in net premiums written over the previous five quarters.

The 2021 second quarter loss ratio reflected 3.2 points of current year catastrophic activity, compared to 12.5 points in the 2020 second quarter. Estimated net favorable development of prior year loss reserves, before related adjustments, reduced the loss ratio by 0.5 points in the 2021 second quarter, compared to 0.4 points in the 2020 second quarter. The improvement in the 2021 second quarter loss ratio also reflected the effect of changes in mix of business compared to the 2020 second quarter.

The underwriting expense ratio was 31.2% in the 2021 second quarter, compared to 33.0% in the 2020 second quarter, with the decrease primarily due to growth in net premiums earned.

Reinsurance Segment

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

2021

 

2020

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross premiums written

$

1,358,020

 

 

 

$

807,065

 

 

 

68.3

 

 

Net premiums written

924,732

 

 

 

565,094

 

 

 

63.6

 

 

Net premiums earned

737,024

 

 

 

480,197

 

 

 

53.5

 

 

Other underwriting income (loss)

1,053

 

 

 

(651

)

 

 

261.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Underwriting income (loss)

$

95,974

 

 

 

$

(33,125

)

 

 

389.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Underwriting Ratios

 

 

 

 

% Point Change

Loss ratio

62.9

 

%

 

79.8

 

%

 

(16.9

)

 

Underwriting expense ratio

24.2

 

%

 

27.0

 

%

 

(2.8

)

 

Combined ratio

87.1

 

%

 

106.8

 

%

 

(19.7

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catastrophic activity and prior year development:

 

 

 

 

 

Current accident year catastrophic events, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums

2.5

 

%

 

25.3

 

%

 

(22.8

)

 

Net (favorable) adverse development in prior year loss reserves, net of related adjustments

(2.5

)

%

 

(6.0

)

%

 

3.5

 

 

Combined ratio excluding catastrophic activity and prior year development (1)

87.1

 

%

 

87.5

 

%

 

(0.4

)

 

(1)

See ‘Comments on Regulation G’ for further discussion.

Gross premiums written by the reinsurance segment in the 2021 second quarter were 68.3% higher than in the 2020 second quarter, while net premiums written were 63.6% higher than in the 2020 second quarter. The growth in net premiums written was observed in most lines of business, primarily related to new business opportunities in other specialty, casualty and property excluding property catastrophe lines and the benefit of rate increases. Net premiums earned by the reinsurance segment in the 2021 second quarter were 53.5% higher than in the 2020 second quarter, and reflect changes in net premiums written over the previous five quarters.

The 2021 second quarter loss ratio reflected 2.6 points of current year catastrophic activity, compared to 26.3 points in the 2020 second quarter. Estimated net favorable development of prior year loss reserves, before related adjustments, reduced the loss ratio by 2.8 points in the 2021 second quarter, compared to 8.4 points in the 2020 second quarter. The 2021 second quarter loss ratio also reflected the effect of changes in the mix of business.

The underwriting expense ratio was 24.2% in the 2021 second quarter, compared to 27.0% in the 2020 second quarter. Approximately 2.1 points of the difference is due to a lower level of acquisition expenses related to favorable prior year loss reserve development this quarter than in the 2020 second quarter. The remainder of the decrease in the underwriting expense ratio was primarily related to growth in net premiums earned.

Mortgage Segment

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

2021

 

2020

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross premiums written

$

391,511

 

 

 

$

369,144

 

 

 

6.1

 

 

Net premiums written

335,846

 

 

 

325,100

 

 

 

3.3

 

 

Net premiums earned

334,221

 

 

 

365,713

 

 

 

(8.6

)

 

Other underwriting income

4,148

 

 

 

6,450

 

 

 

(35.7

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Underwriting income

$

250,060

 

 

 

$

76,437

 

 

 

227.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Underwriting Ratios

 

 

 

 

% Point Change

Loss ratio

3.0

 

%

 

61.3

 

%

 

(58.3

)

 

Underwriting expense ratio

23.5

 

%

 

19.6

 

%

 

3.9

 

 

Combined ratio

26.5

 

%

 

80.9

 

%

 

(54.4

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prior year development:

 

 

 

 

 

Net (favorable) adverse development in prior year loss reserves, net of related adjustments

(13.1

)

%

 

(0.1

)

%

 

(13.0

)

 

Combined ratio excluding prior year development (1)

39.6

 

%

 

81.0

 

%

 

(41.4

)

 

 

(1) See ‘Comments on Regulation G’ for further discussion.

Gross premiums written by the mortgage segment in the 2021 second quarter were 6.1% higher than in the 2020 second quarter, while net premiums written were 3.3% higher. The growth in net premiums written primarily reflected growth in Australian single premium mortgage insurance and the benefit of premiums received related to the exercise of early redemption options by GSEs for certain seasoned callable credit risk transfer contracts. This growth was partially offset by a lower level of U.S. primary mortgage insurance in force on monthly premium policies, which resulted from the continued high level of refinancing activity. Net premiums earned in the 2021 second quarter were 8.6% lower than in the 2020 second quarter, reflecting a lower level of single premium policy terminations and a decrease in U.S. primary mortgage insurance in force on monthly premium policies.

The 2021 second quarter loss ratio reflected the impact of lower new delinquencies and favorable cure activity. The percentage of loans in default on U.S. primary mortgage insurance business was 3.11% at June 30, 2021, compared to 3.86% at March 31, 2021. Estimated net favorable development in prior year loss reserves, before related adjustments, reduced the 2021 second quarter loss ratio by 12.9 points, compared to 0.1 points in the 2020 second quarter. Approximately 5.9 points of favorable development in the quarter was attributable to reserve releases associated with the various vintage credit risk transfer contracts that were called by the GSEs, as mentioned above.

The underwriting expense ratio was 23.5% in the 2021 second quarter, compared to 19.6% in the 2020 second quarter, with the increase primarily reflecting higher operating expenses and, to a lesser extent, a decline in net premiums earned on U.S. primary mortgage insurance business.

Corporate and Non-Underwriting

Corporate and non-underwriting results include net investment income, other income (loss), corporate expenses, transaction costs and other, amortization of intangible assets, interest expense, items related to the Company’s non-cumulative preferred shares, net realized gains or losses (which includes changes in the allowance for credit losses on financial assets and net impairment losses recognized in earnings), equity in net income or loss of investment funds accounted for using the equity method, net foreign exchange gains or losses, income or loss from operating affiliates and income taxes. Such amounts exclude the results of the ‘other’ segment.

Pre-tax net investment income for the 2021 second quarter was $0.22 per share, or $89.4 million, compared to $0.25 per share, or $101.0 million, for the 2020 second quarter. The annualized pre-tax investment income yield was 1.47% for the 2021 second quarter, compared to 1.92% for the 2020 second quarter, with the decrease primarily due to lower yields available in the financial markets. Total return, a non-GAAP measure, was 1.58% for the 2021 second quarter, compared to 3.72% for the 2020 second quarter. See ‘Comments on Regulation G’ for a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.

Interest expense for the 2021 second quarter was $31.4 million, compared to $25.1 million for the 2020 second quarter. The higher level of interest expense mainly resulted from the issuance of $1.0 billion of 3.635% senior notes on June 30, 2020.

On a pre-tax basis, net foreign exchange losses for the 2021 second quarter were $17.9 million, compared to net foreign exchange losses for the 2020 second quarter of $42.4 million. For both periods, such amounts were primarily unrealized and resulted from the effects of revaluing the Company’s net insurance liabilities required to be settled in foreign currencies at each balance sheet date. Changes in the value of available-for-sale investments held in foreign currencies due to foreign currency rate movements are reflected as a direct increase or decrease to shareholders’ equity and are not included in the consolidated statements of income. Although the Company generally attempts to match the currency of its projected liabilities with investments in the same currencies, the Company may elect to over or underweight one or more currencies from time to time, which could increase the Company’s exposure to foreign currency fluctuations and increase the volatility of the Company’s shareholders’ equity.

The Company’s effective tax rate on income before income taxes (based on the Company’s estimated annual effective tax rate) was an expense of 7.0% for the 2021 second quarter, compared to an expense of 8.1% for the 2020 second quarter. The Company’s effective tax rate on pre-tax operating income available to Arch common shareholders was an expense of 7.6% for the 2021 second quarter, compared to a benefit of 0.9% for the 2020 second quarter. The Company’s effective tax rate may fluctuate from period to period based upon the relative mix of income or loss reported by jurisdiction, the level of catastrophic loss activity incurred, and the varying tax rates in each jurisdiction. The Company’s quarterly tax provision is adjusted to reflect changes in its estimated annual effective tax rate, if any.

During the 2021 first quarter, the Company changed its presentation of ‘income (loss) from operating affiliates’ on its consolidated statements of income for all periods presented to reclass such item from ‘other income (loss).’ The Company also changed its presentation of ‘investment in operating affiliates’ on its consolidated balance sheet for all periods presented to reclass such item from ‘other assets.’ Income from operating affiliates for the 2021 second quarter was $24.5 million, or $0.06 per share, primarily related to the Company’s recent acquisition of a 29.5% stake in Coface, compared to a loss of $3.2 million, or $0.01 per share, for the 2020 second quarter.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call for investors and analysts at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 29, 2021. A live webcast of this call will be available via the Investors section of the Company’s website at http://www.archgroup.com. A telephone replay of the conference call also will be available beginning on July 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time until August 5, 2021 at midnight Eastern Time. To access the replay, domestic callers should dial 855-859-2056, and international callers should dial 404-537-3406 (passcode 5788667 for all callers).

Please refer to the Company’s Financial Supplement dated June 30, 2021, which is available via the Investors section of the Company’s website at http://www.archgroup.com. The Financial Supplement provides additional detail regarding the financial performance of the Company. From time to time, the Company posts additional financial information and presentations to its website, including information with respect to its subsidiaries. Investors and other recipients of this information are encouraged to check the Company’s website regularly for additional information regarding the Company.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., a publicly listed Bermuda exempted company with approximately $16.7 billion in capital at June 30, 2021, provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

Comments on Regulation G

Throughout this release, the Company presents its operations in the way it believes will be the most meaningful and useful to investors, analysts, rating agencies and others who use the Company’s financial information in evaluating the performance of the Company and that investors and such other persons benefit from having a consistent basis for comparison between quarters and for comparison with other companies within the industry. These measures may not, however, be comparable to similarly titled measures used by companies outside of the insurance industry. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s overall financial performance.

This presentation includes the use of “after-tax operating income or loss available to Arch common shareholders,” which is defined as net income available to Arch common shareholders, excluding net realized gains or losses (which includes changes in the allowance for credit losses on financial assets and net impairment losses recognized in earnings), equity in net income or loss of investment funds accounted for using the equity method, net foreign exchange gains or losses and transaction costs and other, net of income taxes, and the use of annualized operating return on average common equity. The presentation of after-tax operating income available to Arch common shareholders and annualized operating return on average common equity are non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G. The reconciliation of such measures to net income available to Arch common shareholders and annualized return on average common equity (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures) in accordance with Regulation G is included on page 2 of this release.

The Company believes that net realized gains or losses, equity in net income or loss of investment funds accounted for using the equity method, net foreign exchange gains or losses and transaction costs and other in any particular period are not indicative of the performance of, or trends in, the Company’s business performance. Although net realized gains or losses, equity in net income or loss of investment funds accounted for using the equity method and net foreign exchange gains or losses are an integral part of the Company’s operations, the decision to realize investment gains or losses, the recognition of the change in the carrying value of investments accounted for using the fair value option in net realized gains or losses, the recognition of equity in net income or loss of investment funds accounted for using the equity method and the recognition of foreign exchange gains or losses are independent of the insurance underwriting process and result, in large part, from general economic and financial market conditions. Furthermore, certain users of the Company’s financial information believe that, for many companies, the timing of the realization of investment gains or losses is largely opportunistic. In addition, changes in the allowance for credit losses and net impairment losses recognized in earnings on the Company’s investments represent other-than-temporary declines in expected recovery values on securities without actual realization. The use of the equity method on certain of the Company’s investments in certain funds that invest in fixed maturity securities is driven by the ownership structure of such funds (either limited partnerships or limited liability companies). In applying the equity method, these investments are initially recorded at cost and are subsequently adjusted based on the Company’s proportionate share of the net income or loss of the funds (which include changes in the fair value of the underlying securities in the funds). This method of accounting is different from the way the Company accounts for its other fixed maturity securities and the timing of the recognition of equity in net income or loss of investment funds accounted for using the equity method may differ from gains or losses in the future upon sale or maturity of such investments. Transaction costs and other include advisory, financing, legal, severance, incentive compensation and other costs related to acquisitions and Watford’s non-recurring listing expenses. The Company believes that transaction costs and other, due to their non-recurring nature, are not indicative of the performance of, or trends in, the Company’s business performance. Due to these reasons, the Company excludes net realized gains or losses, equity in net income or loss of investment funds accounted for using the equity method, net foreign exchange gains or losses and transaction costs and other from the calculation of after-tax operating income or loss available to Arch common shareholders.

The Company believes that showing net income available to Arch common shareholders exclusive of the items referred to above reflects the underlying fundamentals of the Company’s business since the Company evaluates the performance of and manages its business to produce an underwriting profit. In addition to presenting net income available to Arch common shareholders, the Company believes that this presentation enables investors and other users of the Company’s financial information to analyze the Company’s performance in a manner similar to how the Company’s management analyzes performance. The Company also believes that this measure follows industry practice and, therefore, allows the users of the Company’s financial information to compare the Company’s performance with its industry peer group. The Company believes that the equity analysts and certain rating agencies which follow the Company and the insurance industry as a whole generally exclude these items from their analyses for the same reasons.

The Company’s segment information includes the presentation of consolidated underwriting income or loss and a subtotal of underwriting income or loss before the contribution from the ‘other’ segment. Such measures represent the pre-tax profitability of its underwriting operations and include net premiums earned plus other underwriting income, less losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses and other operating expenses. Other operating expenses include those operating expenses that are incremental and/or directly attributable to the Company’s individual underwriting operations. Underwriting income or loss does not incorporate items included in the Company’s corporate (non-underwriting) segment. While these measures are presented in the Segment Information footnote to the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements, they are considered non-GAAP financial measures when presented elsewhere on a consolidated basis. The reconciliations of underwriting income or loss to income before income taxes (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) on a consolidated basis and a subtotal before the contribution from the ‘other’ segment, in accordance with Regulation G, is shown on the following pages.

Management measures segment performance for its three underwriting segments based on underwriting income or loss. The Company does not manage its assets by underwriting segment and, accordingly, investment income and other non-underwriting related items are not allocated to each underwriting segment. As noted earlier, the ‘other’ segment includes the results of Watford. Watford has its own management and board of directors that is responsible for its own results and profitability. For the ‘other’ segment, performance is measured based on net income or loss. The Company does not guarantee or provide credit support for Watford, and the Company’s financial exposure to Watford is limited to its investment in Watford’s senior notes, common and preferred shares and counterparty credit risk (mitigated by collateral) arising from reinsurance transactions.

Along with consolidated underwriting income, the Company provides a subtotal of underwriting income or loss before the contribution from the ‘other’ segment and believes that this presentation enables investors and other users of the Company’s financial information to analyze the Company’s underwriting performance in a manner similar to how the Company’s management analyzes performance.

In addition, the Company’s segment information includes the use of a combined ratio excluding catastrophic activity and prior year development, for the insurance and reinsurance segments, and a combined ratio excluding prior year development, for the mortgage segment. These ratios are non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Regulation G. The reconciliation of such measures to the combined ratio (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) in accordance with Regulation G are shown on the individual segment pages. The Company’s management utilizes the adjusted combined ratios excluding current accident year catastrophic events and favorable or adverse development in prior year loss reserves in its analysis of the underwriting performance of each of its underwriting segments.

Total return on investments includes investment income, equity in net income or loss of investment funds accounted for using the equity method, net realized gains and losses (excluding changes in the allowance for credit losses on non-investment related financial assets) and the change in unrealized gains and losses generated by Arch’s investment portfolio. Total return is calculated on a pre-tax basis and before investment expenses, excludes amounts reflected in the ‘other’ segment, and reflects the effect of financial market conditions along with foreign currency fluctuations. Management uses total return on investments as a key measure of the return generated to Arch common shareholders, and compares the return generated by the Company’s investment portfolio against benchmark returns during the periods presented.

The following tables summarize the Company’s results by segment for the 2021 second quarter and 2020 second quarter and a reconciliation of underwriting income or loss to income or loss before income taxes and net income or loss available to Arch common shareholders:

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

 

Insurance

 

Reinsurance

 

Mortgage

 

Sub-total

 

Other

 

Total

Gross premiums written (1)

 

$

1,368,867

 

 

 

$

1,358,020

 

 

 

$

391,511

 

 

 

$

3,117,505

 

 

 

$

240,942

 

 

 

$

3,286,291

 

 

Premiums ceded

 

(405,312

)

 

 

(433,288

)

 

 

(55,665

)

 

 

(893,372

)

 

 

(65,551

)

 

 

(886,767

)

 

Net premiums written

 

963,555

 

 

 

924,732

 

 

 

335,846

 

 

 

2,224,133

 

 

 

175,391

 

 

 

2,399,524

 

 

Change in unearned premiums

 

(98,128

)

 

 

(187,708

)

 

 

(1,625

)

 

 

(287,461

)

 

 

8,846

 

 

 

(278,615

)

 

Net premiums earned

 

865,427

 

 

 

737,024

 

 

 

334,221

 

 

 

1,936,672

 

 

 

184,237

 

 

 

2,120,909

 

 

Other underwriting income (loss)

 

 

 

 

1,053

 

 

 

4,148

 

 

 

5,201

 

 

 

328

 

 

 

5,529

 

 

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

(545,880

)

 

 

(463,823

)

 

 

(9,880

)

 

 

(1,019,583

)

 

 

(140,248

)

 

 

(1,159,831

)

 

Acquisition expenses

 

(136,852

)

 

 

(133,585

)

 

 

(30,117

)

 

 

(300,554

)

 

 

(34,589

)

 

 

(335,143

)

 

Other operating expenses

 

(133,342

)

 

 

(44,695

)

 

 

(48,312

)

 

 

(226,349

)

 

 

(18,594

)

 

 

(244,943

)

 

Underwriting income (loss)

 

$

49,353

 

 

 

$

95,974

 

 

 

$

250,060

 

 

 

395,387

 

 

 

(8,866

)

 

 

386,521

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net investment income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

89,430

 

 

 

22,183

 

 

 

111,613

 

 

Net realized gains (losses)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

163,394

 

 

 

39,513

 

 

 

202,907

 

 

Equity in net income (loss) of investment funds accounted for using the equity method

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

122,186

 

 

 

 

 

 

122,186

 

 

Other income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,852

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,852

 

 

Corporate expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(17,175

)

 

 

 

 

 

(17,175

)

 

Transaction costs and other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,444

 

 

 

(220

)

 

 

1,224

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(14,388

)

 

 

(898

)

 

 

(15,286

)

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(31,439

)

 

 

(4,261

)

 

 

(35,700

)

 

Net foreign exchange gains (losses)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(17,892

)

 

 

117

 

 

 

(17,775

)

 

Income (loss) before income taxes and income (loss) from operating affiliates

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

697,799

 

 

 

47,568

 

 

 

745,367

 

 

Income tax expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(50,953

)

 

 

(226

)

 

 

(51,179

)

 

Income (loss) from operating affiliates

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

24,476

 

 

 

 

 

 

24,476

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

671,322

 

 

 

47,342

 

 

 

718,664

 

 

Dividends attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(580

)

 

 

(981

)

 

 

(1,561

)

 

Amounts attributable to nonredeemable noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(41,617

)

 

 

(41,617

)

 

Net income (loss) available to Arch

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

670,742

 

 

 

4,744

 

 

 

675,486

 

 

Preferred dividends

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(11,666

)

 

 

 

 

 

(11,666

)

 

Net income (loss) available to Arch common shareholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

659,076

 

 

 

$

4,744

 

 

 

$

663,820

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Underwriting Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss ratio

 

63.1

 

%

 

62.9

 

%

 

3.0

 

%

 

52.6

 

%

 

76.1

 

%

 

54.7

 

%

Acquisition expense ratio

 

15.8

 

%

 

18.1

 

%

 

9.0

 

%

 

15.5

 

%

 

18.8

 

%

 

15.8

 

%

Other operating expense ratio

 

15.4

 

%

 

6.1

 

%

 

14.5

 

%

 

11.7

 

%

 

10.1

 

%

 

11.5

 

%

Combined ratio

 

94.3

 

%

 

87.1

 

%

 

26.5

 

%

 

79.8

 

%

 

105.0

 

%

 

82.0

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net premiums written to gross premiums written

 

70.4

 

%

 

68.1

 

%

 

85.8

 

%

 

71.3

 

%

 

72.8

 

%

 

73.0

 

%

(1)

Certain amounts included in the gross premiums written of each segment are related to intersegment transactions and are included in the gross premiums written of each segment. Accordingly, the sum of gross premiums written for each segment does not agree to the total gross premiums written as shown in the table above due to the elimination of intersegment transactions in the total.

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

June 30, 2020

 

 

Insurance

 

Reinsurance

 

Mortgage

 

Sub-total

 

Other

 

Total

Gross premiums written (1)

 

$

1,030,362

 

 

 

$

807,065

 

 

 

$

369,144

 

 

 

$

2,206,410

 

 

 

$

157,927

 

 

 

$

2,317,692

 

 

Premiums ceded

 

(358,101

)

 

 

(241,971

)

 

 

(44,044

)

 

 

(643,955

)

 

 

(52,071

)

 

 

(649,381

)

 

Net premiums written

 

672,261

 

 

 

565,094

 

 

 

325,100

 

 

 

1,562,455

 

 

 

105,856

 

 

 

1,668,311

 

 

Change in unearned premiums

 

15,648

 

 

 

(84,897

)

 

 

40,613

 

 

 

(28,636

)

 

 

25,679

 

 

 

(2,957

)

 

Net premiums earned

 

687,909

 

 

 

480,197

 

 

 

365,713

 

 

 

1,533,819

 

 

 

131,535

 

 

 

1,665,354

 

 

Other underwriting income (loss)

 

 

 

 

(651

)

 

 

6,450

 

 

 

5,799

 

 

 

868

 

 

 

6,667

 

 

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

(518,203

)

 

 

(383,433

)

 

 

(224,100

)

 

 

(1,125,736

)

 

 

(104,786

)

 

 

(1,230,522

)

 

Acquisition expenses

 

(107,671

)

 

 

(90,522

)

 

 

(34,052

)

 

 

(232,245

)

 

 

(22,544

)

 

 

(254,789

)

 

Other operating expenses

 

(118,757

)

 

 

(38,716

)

 

 

(37,574

)

 

 

(195,047

)

 

 

(14,202

)

 

 

(209,249

)

 

Underwriting income (loss)

 

$

(56,722

)

 

 

$

(33,125

)

 

 

$

76,437

 

 

 

(13,410

)

 

 

(9,129

)

 

 

(22,539

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net investment income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

101,031

 

 

 

30,454

 

 

 

131,485

 

 

Net realized gains (losses)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

385,089

 

 

 

171,499

 

 

 

556,588

 

 

Equity in net income (loss) of investment funds accounted for using the equity method

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(65,119

)

 

 

 

 

 

(65,119

)

 

Other income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

33

 

 

 

 

 

 

33

 

 

Corporate expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(16,943

)

 

 

 

 

 

(16,943

)

 

Transaction costs and other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(977

)

 

 

 

 

 

(977

)

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(16,489

)

 

 

 

 

 

(16,489

)

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(25,130

)

 

 

(6,009

)

 

 

(31,139

)

 

Net foreign exchange gains (losses)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(42,438

)

 

 

3,227

 

 

 

(39,211

)

 

Income (loss) before income taxes and income (loss) from operating affiliates

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

305,647

 

 

 

190,042

 

 

 

495,689

 

 

Income tax expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(26,529

)

 

 

402

 

 

 

(26,127

)

 

Income (loss) from operating affiliates

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,173

)

 

 

 

 

 

(3,173

)

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

275,945

 

 

 

190,444

 

 

 

466,389

 

 

Dividends attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(934

)

 

 

(1,036

)

 

 

(1,970

)

 

Amounts attributable to nonredeemable noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(165,598

)

 

 

(165,598

)

 

Net income (loss) available to Arch

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

275,011

 

 

 

23,810

 

 

 

298,821

 

 

Preferred dividends

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(10,403

)

 

 

 

 

 

(10,403

)

 

Net income (loss) available to Arch common shareholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

264,608

 

 

 

$

23,810

 

 

 

$

288,418

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Underwriting Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss ratio

 

75.3

 

%

 

79.8

 

%

 

61.3

 

%

 

73.4

 

%

 

79.7

 

%

 

73.9

 

%

Acquisition expense ratio

 

15.7

 

%

 

18.9

 

%

 

9.3

 

%

 

15.1

 

%

 

17.1

 

%

 

15.3

 

%

Other operating expense ratio

 

17.3

 

%

 

8.1

 

%

 

10.3

 

%

 

12.7

 

%

 

10.8

 

%

 

12.6

 

%

Combined ratio

 

108.3

 

%

 

106.8

 

%

 

80.9

 

%

 

101.2

 

%

 

107.6

 

%

 

101.8

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net premiums written to gross premiums written

 

65.2

 

%

 

70.0

 

%

 

88.1

 

%

 

70.8

 

%

 

67.0

 

%

 

72.0

 

%

(1)

Certain amounts included in the gross premiums written of each segment are related to intersegment transactions and are included in the gross premiums written of each segment. Accordingly, the sum of gross premiums written for each segment does not agree to the total gross premiums written as shown in the table above due to the elimination of intersegment transactions in the total.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”) provides a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements. This release or any other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of the Company may include forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in or incorporated by reference in this release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, for purposes of the PSLRA or otherwise, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” or “continue” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature or their negative or variations or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements involve the Company’s current assessment of risks and uncertainties. Actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Important factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements are discussed below and elsewhere in this release and in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and include:

  • the Company’s ability to successfully implement its business strategy during “soft” as well as “hard” markets;
  • acceptance of the Company’s business strategy, security and financial condition by rating agencies and regulators, as well as by brokers and its insureds and reinsureds;
  • the Company’s ability to consummate acquisitions and integrate any businesses it has acquired or may acquire into its existing operations;
  • the Company’s ability to maintain or improve its ratings, which may be affected by its ability to raise additional equity or debt financings, by ratings agencies’ existing or new policies and practices, as well as other factors described herein;
  • general economic and market conditions (including inflation, interest rates, unemployment, housing prices, foreign currency exchange rates, prevailing credit terms and the depth and duration of a recession, including those resulting from COVID-19) and conditions specific to the reinsurance and insurance markets in which the Company operates;
  • competition, including increased competition, on the basis of pricing, capacity (including alternative sources of capital), coverage terms or other factors;
  • developments in the world’s financial and capital markets and the Company’s access to such markets;
  • the Company’s ability to successfully enhance, integrate and maintain operating procedures (including information technology) to effectively support its current and new business;
  • the loss of key personnel;
  • accuracy of those estimates and judgments utilized in the preparation of the Company’s financial statements, including those related to revenue recognition, insurance and other reserves, reinsurance recoverables, investment valuations, intangible assets, bad debts, income taxes, contingencies and litigation, and any determination to use the deposit method of accounting;
  • greater than expected loss ratios on business written by the Company and adverse development on claim and/or claim expense liabilities related to business written by its insurance and reinsurance subsidiaries;
  • the adequacy of the Company’s loss reserves;
  • severity and/or frequency of losses;
  • greater frequency or severity of unpredictable natural and man-made catastrophic events;
  • claims resulting from natural or man-made catastrophic events or severe economic events in the Company’s insurance, reinsurance and mortgage businesses could cause large losses and substantial volatility in the Company’s results of operations;
  • the effect of climate change on the Company’s business;
  • the effect of contagious diseases (including COVID-19) on the Company’s business;
  • acts of terrorism, political unrest and other hostilities or other unforecasted and unpredictable events;
  • availability to the Company of reinsurance to manage its gross and net exposures and the cost of such reinsurance;
  • the failure of reinsurers, managing general agents, third party administrators or others to meet their obligations to the Company;
  • the timing of loss payments being faster or the receipt of reinsurance recoverables being slower than anticipated by the Company;
  • the Company’s investment performance, including legislative or regulatory developments that may adversely affect the fair value of the Company’s investments;
  • changes in general economic conditions, including new or continued sovereign debt concerns or downgrades of U.S. securities by credit rating agencies, which could affect the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations;
  • changes in the method for determining the London Inter-bank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) and the potential replacement of LIBOR;
  • the volatility of the Company’s shareholders’ equity from foreign currency fluctuations, which could increase due to us not matching portions of the Company’s projected liabilities in foreign currencies with investments in the same currencies;
  • changes in accounting principles or policies or in the Company’s application of such accounting principles or policies;
  • changes in the political environment of certain countries in which the Company operates, underwrites business or invests;
  • a disruption caused by cyber-attacks or other technology breaches or failures on the Company or the Company’s business partners and service providers, which could negatively impact the Company’s business and/or expose the Company to litigation;
  • statutory or regulatory developments, including as to tax policy matters and insurance and other regulatory matters such as the adoption of proposed legislation that would affect Bermuda-headquartered companies and/or Bermuda-based insurers or reinsurers and/or changes in regulations or tax laws applicable to the Company, its subsidiaries, brokers or customers, including the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017; and
  • the other matters set forth under Item 1A “Risk Factors”, Item 7 “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and other sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as the other factors set forth in the Company’s other documents on file with the SEC, and management’s response to any of the aforementioned factors.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with other cautionary statements that are included herein or elsewhere. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source - Arch Capital Group Ltd.
arch-corporate

Arch Capital Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arch Capital Group Ltd. Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) announces its 2021 second quarter results. The results included: Net income available to Arch common shareholders of $663.8 million, or $1.63 per share, a 21.2% annualized return on average common equity, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Teva Generic Medicines Saved the United States $28.8 Billion in 2020, and a Total of $43.1 Billion ...
Teva Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
AKKA and Modis Unite to Build a Global Smart Industry Leader
A Letter From CEO Bobby Kotick to All Employees
OTLY ALERT: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit
Boston Properties Expands Its Life Sciences Growth Opportunity; Agrees to Acquire 435,000 ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Oatly Group ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.07.21Arch Capital Group Ltd. Closes Acquisition of Watford Holdings Ltd.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten