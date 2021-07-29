July 29, 2021 - North Canton, Ohio, United States of America - Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (ISIN: US2536511031, the "Company") has decided today to adjust its 2021 outlook for profit and free cash flow due to a higher-than-expected inflation for components and logistics.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Key word(s): Half Year Results Diebold Nixdorf adjusts 2021 outlook 29-Jul-2021 / 13:08 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For the full-year 20211 the Company's adjusted outlook is:

Previous outlook Current outlook Total Revenue $4.0B - $4.1B $4.0B - $4.1B Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)2 $480M - $500M $455M - $475M Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)3 $140M - $170M $120M - $140M Return on Invested Capital (non-GAAP measure)2,4 ~18% ~17%

1 - The Company's 2021 outlook includes the impact of deconsolidating the Company's joint venture in China and the divestitures of Diebold Nixdorf Portavis GmbH, the Company's Brazil online fraud protection business and its electronic security business in Asia.

2 - With respect to the Company's adjusted EBITDA and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) outlook for 2021, the Company is not providing a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty those items that may affect such measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. These measures primarily exclude the future impact of restructuring actions and net non-routine items. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, operating profit and net income calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures.