checkAd

Mitek Reports Record Revenue Up 25% Year Over Year and Rapid Adoption of Its Check Fraud Consortium

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 22:05  |  10   |   |   

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com), a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions, today reported financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended June 30, 2021. Total third quarter revenue increased 25% year over year, fueled by increased demand for both identity verification solutions and mobile deposit as commerce continues its shift to digital channels.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue increased 25% year over year to a record $31.8 million.
  • GAAP net income was $3.0 million, or $0.07 per diluted share.
  • Non-GAAP net income increased 56% year over year to $10.6 million, or $0.23 per diluted share.
  • Cash flow from operations was $9.0 million.
  • Total cash and investments were $215.5 million at the end of the quarter.

Transactional identity verification revenue continued its solid performance growing 33% year over year, and deposit solutions grew 23% year over year as consumer adoption further expands.

“We are pleased to report an all-time record revenue quarter with strong growth from both our identity and deposits businesses,” said Mitek CEO Max Carnecchia. “Mitek’s consistent, strong and rapid growth reflects the team’s commitment to helping our customers and partners accelerate their digital transformation and fight against fraud. With both the acquisition of ID R&D and the introduction of Check Fraud Defender this quarter, we continue our commitment to building trust in the digital world.”

Mitek acquired ID R&D, the leading provider of AI-based voice and face biometrics and liveness detection, during the quarter to lead the fight against biometric identity fraud.

The company also introduced Check Fraud Defender, the first AI-powered, cloud-hosted consortium for financial institutions. Twenty percent of the top 25 US banks have already licensed Check Fraud Defender technology and are experiencing up to a 90% savings in manual review time following its initial deployment. Nearly 100 percent of U.S. banks trust Mitek technology today, making it uniquely qualified to provide this service which enables financial institutions to cooperate in the fight against skyrocketing check fraud.

Mitek’s technology ensures that more businesses can transact digitally and secure their platforms through easy, fast and continuous identity verification. Almost all aspects of modern life now use digital channels, so the need to establish trust in the digital identities of customers, citizens, partners, and employees is rapidly rising. Mitek continues as the clear market leader in remote check deposit solutions, with thousands of financial organizations using its solutions, and approximately five billion transactions processed.

Conference Call Information

Mitek management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the company’s financial results.

To access the live call, dial 800-367-2403 (US and Canada) or +1 334-777-6978 (International) and give the participant passcode 2203805.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.miteksystems.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call, and it will remain available for one week. To access the call replay dial-in information, please click here.

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification built on the latest advancements in computer vision and artificial intelligence. Mitek’s identity verification solutions enable organizations to verify an individual’s identity during digital transactions to reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements, while increasing revenue from digital channels. More than 7,500 organizations use Mitek to enable trust and convenience for mobile check deposit, new account opening and more. Mitek is based in San Diego, Calif., with offices across the U.S. and Europe. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. [(MITK-F)]

Follow Mitek on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube, and read Mitek’s latest blog posts here.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release relating to the company’s or management’s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the company’s long-term prospects and market opportunities are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to the company’s ability to withstand negative conditions in the global economy, the extent to which the COVID-19 outbreak and measures taken in response thereto impact our business, results of operations and financial condition, a lack of demand for or market acceptance of the company’s products, the company’s ability to continue to develop, produce and introduce innovative new products in a timely manner or the outcome of any pending or threatened litigation and the timing of the implementation and launch of the company’s products by the company’s signed customers.

Additional risks and uncertainties faced by the company are contained from time to time in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, but not limited to, the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, which you may obtain for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Collectively, these risks and uncertainties could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in its forward-looking statements and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures for non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share that exclude stock compensation expenses, intellectual property litigation costs, executive transition costs, acquisition-related costs and expenses, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments, and the cash tax difference. These financial measures are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In evaluating the company’s performance, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial statements prepared under GAAP. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide a useful measure of the company’s operating results, a meaningful comparison with historical results and with the results of other companies, and insight into the company’s ongoing operating performance. Further, management and the Board of Directors utilize these non-GAAP financial measures to gain a better understanding of the company’s comparative operating performance from period-to-period and as a basis for planning and forecasting future periods. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the company’s GAAP financial statements, are useful to investors because they provide a basis for meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the company’s ongoing operating results, including results of operations against investor and analyst financial models, which helps identify trends in the company’s underlying business and provides a better understanding of how management plans and measures the company’s underlying business.

MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands except share data)

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

September 30, 2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

40,549

 

 

$

19,986

 

Short-term investments

 

138,302

 

 

 

40,035

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

18,583

 

 

 

15,612

 

Contract assets

 

3,610

 

 

 

5,187

 

Prepaid expenses

 

1,988

 

 

 

1,338

 

Other current assets

 

2,163

 

 

 

1,968

 

Total current assets

 

205,195

 

 

 

84,126

 

Long-term investments

 

36,643

 

 

 

1,963

 

Property and equipment, net

 

3,594

 

 

 

3,610

 

Right-of-use assets

 

7,602

 

 

 

5,407

 

Intangible assets, net

 

28,557

 

 

 

19,289

 

Goodwill

 

67,050

 

 

 

35,669

 

Deferred income tax assets

 

13,773

 

 

 

13,484

 

Convertible senior notes hedge

 

54,334

 

 

 

 

Other non-current assets

 

5,650

 

 

 

5,606

 

Total assets

$

422,398

 

 

$

169,154

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

2,637

 

 

$

3,909

 

Accrued payroll and related taxes

 

9,532

 

 

 

8,882

 

Deferred revenue, current portion

 

11,896

 

 

 

7,973

 

Lease liabilities, current portion

 

1,928

 

 

 

1,819

 

Acquisition-related contingent consideration

 

9,950

 

 

 

753

 

Other current liabilities

 

1,660

 

 

 

1,020

 

Total current liabilities

 

37,603

 

 

 

24,356

 

Convertible senior notes

 

119,625

 

 

 

 

Embedded conversion derivative

 

54,334

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue, non-current portion

 

614

 

 

 

1,597

 

Lease liabilities, non-current portion

 

7,182

 

 

 

5,327

 

Deferred income tax liabilities

 

7,981

 

 

 

4,649

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

6,535

 

 

 

982

 

Total liabilities

 

233,874

 

 

 

36,911

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized, 44,018,619 and 41,779,853 issued and outstanding, as of June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively

 

44

 

 

 

42

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

195,942

 

 

 

146,518

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

361

 

 

 

(323

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(7,823

)

 

 

(13,994

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

188,524

 

 

 

132,243

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

422,398

 

 

$

169,154

 

MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Nine Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Software and hardware

$

16,973

 

 

$

13,212

 

 

$

42,288

 

 

$

36,180

 

Services and other

 

14,805

 

 

 

12,201

 

 

 

44,238

 

 

 

34,492

 

Total revenue

 

31,778

 

 

 

25,413

 

 

 

86,526

 

 

 

70,672

 

Operating costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue—software and hardware

 

293

 

 

 

623

 

 

 

2,208

 

 

 

2,258

 

Cost of revenue—services and other

 

3,117

 

 

 

2,873

 

 

 

9,132

 

 

 

7,357

 

Selling and marketing(1)

 

8,133

 

 

 

7,011

 

 

 

24,048

 

 

 

20,345

 

Research and development(1)

 

6,946

 

 

 

5,891

 

 

 

19,801

 

 

 

16,764

 

General and administrative

 

5,633

 

 

 

5,884

 

 

 

16,409

 

 

 

16,382

 

Acquisition-related costs and expenses

 

2,224

 

 

 

1,697

 

 

 

5,576

 

 

 

4,884

 

Restructuring costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(114

)

Total operating costs and expenses

 

26,346

 

 

 

23,979

 

 

 

77,174

 

 

 

67,876

 

Operating income

 

5,432

 

 

 

1,434

 

 

 

9,352

 

 

 

2,796

 

Interest expense

 

2,223

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,543

 

 

 

 

Other income, net

 

80

 

 

 

145

 

 

 

549

 

 

 

480

 

Income before income taxes

 

3,289

 

 

 

1,579

 

 

 

6,358

 

 

 

3,276

 

Income tax provision

 

(304

)

 

 

(231

)

 

 

(187

)

 

 

(460

)

Net income

$

2,985

 

 

$

1,348

 

 

$

6,171

 

 

$

2,816

 

Net income per share—basic

$

0.07

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.07

 

Net income per share—diluted

$

0.07

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.07

 

Shares used in calculating net income per share—basic

 

43,773

 

 

 

41,483

 

 

 

43,145

 

 

 

41,251

 

Shares used in calculating net income per share—diluted

 

45,194

 

 

 

42,428

 

 

 

44,646

 

 

 

42,239

 

(1)

June 30, 2020 consolidated statements of operations reflect reclassifications to conform to the current year presentation.

MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.

NON-GAAP NET INCOME RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Nine Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net income

$

2,985

 

 

$

1,348

 

 

$

6,171

 

 

$

2,816

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition-related costs and expenses

 

2,224

 

 

 

1,697

 

 

 

5,576

 

 

 

4,884

 

Intellectual property litigation costs

 

128

 

 

 

998

 

 

 

645

 

 

 

2,032

 

Executive transition costs(1)

 

428

 

 

 

 

 

 

428

 

 

 

 

Stock compensation expense

 

2,867

 

 

 

2,501

 

 

 

8,582

 

 

 

7,112

 

Restructuring costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(114

)

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

1,933

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,080

 

 

 

 

Income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments

 

(1,743

)

 

 

(1,195

)

 

 

(4,211

)

 

 

(3,200

)

Cash tax difference(2)

 

1,776

 

 

 

1,426

 

 

 

3,781

 

 

 

3,660

 

Non-GAAP net income

 

10,598

 

 

 

6,775

 

 

 

24,052

 

 

 

17,190

 

Non-GAAP income per share—basic

$

0.24

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.56

 

 

$

0.42

 

Non-GAAP income per share—diluted

$

0.23

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.54

 

 

$

0.41

 

Shares used in calculating non-GAAP net income per share—basic

 

43,773

 

 

 

41,483

 

 

 

43,145

 

 

 

41,251

 

Shares used in calculating non-GAAP net income per share—diluted

 

45,194

 

 

 

42,428

 

 

 

44,646

 

 

 

42,239

 

(1)

Comprised of costs associated with the transition of the company’s former chief financial officer. Our non-GAAP financial measures exclude these transition costs as we believe that such expense is inconsistent with the normally recurring operations of our company and the inclusion of these costs makes it difficult to make period-to-period comparisons of our operating performance.

(2)

The company’s non-GAAP net income is calculated using a cash tax rate of 3% and 0% in fiscal years 2021 and 2020, respectively. The estimated cash tax rate is the estimated tax payable on the company’s tax returns as a percentage of estimated annual non-GAAP pre-tax net income. The company uses an estimated cash tax rate to adjust for the historical variation in the effective book tax rate associated with the reversal of valuation allowances, the utilization of research and development tax credits, and the utilization of loss carryforwards which currently have an overall effect of reducing taxes payable. The company believes that the cash tax rate provides a more transparent view of the company’s operating results. The company’s effective tax rate used for the purposes of calculating GAAP net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was 9% and 15%, respectively. The company’s effective tax rate used for the purposes of calculating GAAP net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was 3% and 14%, respectively.

 

Mitek Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mitek Reports Record Revenue Up 25% Year Over Year and Rapid Adoption of Its Check Fraud Consortium Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com), a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions, today reported financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended June 30, 2021. Total third quarter revenue …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
Citrix Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
CytRx Highlights Preliminary Results of Cohort C of QUILT 88, a Phase 2 Pancreatic Cancer Trial ...
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Cybin Receives Final Approval to Commence Trading on the NYSE American on or About August 5
Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits
Tellurian and Shell Sign Agreements for 3 mtpa
Sokoman Announces High-Grade Results Demonstrating Continuity of Eastern Trend Mineralization at ...
X-FAB Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.07.21Mitek to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 29, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten