RCI Banque FIRST HALF 2021 RESULTS: RCI BANK AND SERVICES CONSOLIDATES ITS OPERATING PROFIT AND ACHIEVES RECORD LEVELS OF CUSTOMER RECOMMENDATION IN A RECOVERING AUTOMOTIVE MARKET COMPARED TO THE YEAR 2020

    Friday, July 30, 2021

FIRST HALF 2021 RESULTS: RCI BANK AND SERVICES CONSOLIDATES ITS OPERATING PROFIT AND ACHIEVES RECORD LEVELS OF CUSTOMER RECOMMENDATION IN A RECOVERING AUTOMOTIVE MARKET COMPARED TO THE YEAR 2020

  • 716,220 new financing contracts, for a total of new financing of €8.7 billion
  • 178,684 contracts for used vehicles, up 13.5% compared to the first half of 2020
  • Penetration rate1 at 44.3% of registrations at the end of June 2021, i.e. +1.3 points higher than in the first half of 2019, before the health crisis
  • Growth in loyalty offers and new services dedicated to electric vehicles in several countries for retail customers
  • 2.3 million service contracts, up 18.8% compared to the first half of 2020
  • A record level of customer recommendation, with a Net Promoter Score2 of +52 points in June 2021, 5 points higher than the previous year.
  • Average performing assets of €45.5 billion, down 5.5% compared to the end of June 2020
  • Net banking income of €940 million, down 6.9% compared to the end of June 2020
  • Cost of risk significantly improved to 0.16% of APA3 from 0.99% in the first half of 2020
  • Group pre-tax income of €599 million

"In a turbulent economic context, RCI Bank and Services has shown its resilience and kept its commercial and financial performance at robust levels. With pre-tax income of €599 million, RCI Bank and Services continues to represent a strong contribution to Renault Group’s results. These sound bases and the commitment of RCI Bank and Services’ teams are key assets on which the group can count during the second half of the year”," said Clotilde Delbos, Chairman of the Board of Directors of RCI Banque S.A.

RCI Bank and Services continued its activity in a context of recovery for the automotive market compared to 2020. This first half of the year was marked by a penetration rate of 44.3%, an increase of 1.3 points compared to the day before the health crisis. In recent months, our customers have confirmed their interest in our loyalty offers and our innovative services, including those dedicated to electric vehicles. This is evidenced by a record level of customer recommendation and a strong operating margin, both of which are the result of the commitment of our employees. “, explains João Leandro, Chief Executive Officer of RCI Bank and Services.

