EANS-Tip Announcement Palfinger AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

The company Palfinger AG is declaring the following financial reports below:

Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 30.07.2021
Publication Location: https://www.palfinger.ag/en/news/publications


Further inquiry note:
Hannes Roither | Company Spokesperson | PALFINGER AG
T +43 662 2281-81100 | h.roither@palfinger.com
www.palfinger.ag

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Palfinger AG
Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
A-5020 Salzburg
phone: 0662/2281-81101
FAX: 0662/2281-81070
mail: ir@palfinger.com
WWW: www.palfinger.ag
ISIN: AT0000758305
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9286/4981653
OTS: Palfinger Holding AG
ISIN: AT0000758305


