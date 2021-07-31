checkAd

Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release

Autor: Accesswire
31.07.2021   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the “Company”) (TSXV:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA) would like to provide clarification on the release it put out on July 12, 2021 regarding the update to its M-199 Mining Permit amendment.

It has been brought to Gold Mountain's attention that some of the language in the company's most recent press release came across as dismissive and insensitive to Indigenous Nations' laws, governments, land rights, and independent decision-making process. For that, the Company offers its sincere apologies to Elders, Leadership and community members that may have found those comments disrespectful.

While the Provincial review and the corresponding Mine Review Committee process may be coming to a close, Gold Mountain is also aware and acknowledges each respective Indigenous Nation's decision-making process may continue independently from the Province of British Columbia. To date, the Company has made a concerted effort to build strong relationships with communities that are affected by the development of the Elk Gold project and looks forward to continued collaboration with all Indigenous Nations that have interests in the Elk Gold mine.

Gold Mountain recognizes that the past year has been very difficult for many of the surrounding Indigenous Nations, given the COVID-19 pandemic, the Residential School unmarked graves tragedies and the current wildfires occurring throughout the region. Gold Mountain also wishes to communicate its commitment to continued direct engagement and consultation between the Company and each respective Indigenous Nation.

Gold Mountain also wishes to address the importance of the Environmental Assessment Act ("EA") review process, should it wish to pursue expansion of its production profile beyond what is contemplated in its current M-199 Mining Permit amendment application. The EA review has been a key discussion point and the commitment to adhere to the EA process is woven into many of the initial process agreements that are in place, or being drafted, with surrounding Indigenous Nations. The Company also recognizes that similar language could be included as a permit condition and confirms this obligation will be transferable and binding on any future holder of the mines act permits, should the project be transitioned to new ownership.

