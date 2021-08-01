checkAd

Yara continues its transformation with divestment of Salitre phosphate mining project in Brazil

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.08.2021, 21:00  |  24   |   |   

Oslo, 1 August 2021: Yara has signed a Share Purchase Agreement with EuroChem to sell its Salitre phosphate mining project for a cash consideration of USD 410 million.

Yara’s ongoing transformation has a strategic focus on food solutions, premium products and enabling the hydrogen economy. Salitre remains an attractive project, but as previously communicated the project progress has been impacted by Covid 19, and significant construction time and capital expenditure remains to reach completion. The Salitre divestment therefore supports Yara’s transformation by reallocating capital and risk appetite in the coming years towards Yara’s strategic focus areas.

“This transaction allows us to further sharpen our strategic focus, based on our strong competitive edges. Yara Brazil will continue to play an essential role in this growth agenda, and this transaction enables that growth to be driven with a sharper downstream focus,” said Svein Tore Holsether, President and Chief Executive Officer of Yara.

Yara entered into the Salitre project in 2014, and its assets comprise phosphate mining operations, including tailing dam, with an annual production capacity of approximately 1,200 kt of phosphate rock and an on-going project to construct phosphate processing operations with a projected production capacity of approximately 1,000 kt per annum at completion. The estimated capital expenditure required to reach completion is of a similar magnitude to the divestment value.

Following the decision to divest, it is expected that the impacted assets will be classified as a held-for-sale disposal group in the third quarter 2021 and that an impairment charge of approximately USD 400 million will be recognized in the same quarter.

The transaction is expected to be completed in approximately six months, and is conditional on obtaining necessary local regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.


Contact:

Silje Ingeberg Nygaard, Acting Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: (+47) 957 04 843
E-mail: Silje.ingeberg@yara.com

Kristin Nordal, Media Relations
Mobile: (+47) 900 15 550
E-mail: kristin.nordal@yara.com


Thor Giæver, CFO
Mobile: (+47) 480 75 356
E-mail: thor.giaver@yara.com



This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Silje Ingeberg Nygaard, Acting Head of Investor Relations at Yara International ASA, on 1 August 2021 at 21:00 CEST.

About Yara
Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a climate positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2020, Yara reported revenues of USD 11.6 billion.

 www.yara.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Yara continues its transformation with divestment of Salitre phosphate mining project in Brazil Oslo, 1 August 2021: Yara has signed a Share Purchase Agreement with EuroChem to sell its Salitre phosphate mining project for a cash consideration of USD 410 million. Yara’s ongoing transformation has a strategic focus on food solutions, premium …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Li Auto Inc. July 2021 Delivery Update
New CEO of A/S Øresund 1. August 2021
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Yara continues its transformation with divestment of Salitre phosphate mining project in Brazil
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board