checkAd

Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.08.2021, 23:39  |  45   |   |   

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) has posted its results for the second quarter of 2021 on the Financials section of its Investor Relations website at investors.squareup.com and intends to file these results with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the morning of Monday, August 2.

Square has cancelled its conference call and earnings webcast scheduled for Thursday, August 5 and will instead discuss these financial results at 5:00 a.m. Pacific time/8:00 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow, August 2. To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of Square’s Investor Relations website at investors.squareup.com. A replay will be available on the same website following the call.

About Square, Inc.

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) builds tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy. Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in person, manage their business, and access financing. Individuals use Cash App to spend, send, store, and invest money. And TIDAL is a global music and entertainment platform that expands Square's purpose of economic empowerment to artists. Square, Inc. has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Spain, Norway, and the UK.



Square Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Square - Börsengang eines mobilen Zahlungsanbieters
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) has posted its results for the second quarter of 2021 on the Financials section of its Investor Relations website at investors.squareup.com and intends to file these results with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Atlassian Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.08.21Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration Between its Seller and Cash App Ecosystems
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.08.21Wird Square bis 2025 mehr wert sein als PayPal?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
30.07.214 Aktien, die den durchschnittlichen Investor zum Millionär machen können
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
29.07.21Maydorns Meinung: Tencent, BYD, Jinko, Facebook, PayPal, Square, Varta, Standard Lithium, Robinhood
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
28.07.213 Gründe, warum du nicht auf die Square-Aktie setzen solltest
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
26.07.213 Aktien, die gerade durch die Decke gehen – und die jetzt ein Kauf sein könnten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
22.07.21Maydorns Meinung: Nasdaq, Nvidia, Tesla, Square, SAP, PSI, Daimler, Varta, Standard Lithium, Ganfeng, Livent
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
22.07.21Square-Aktie: Ausbau des Ökosystems geht weiter!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
20.07.21Introducing Square Banking, a Suite of Powerful Financial Tools for Small Businesses
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.214 Aktien, die bis 2030 aus 100.000 Dollar 500.000 Dollar machen können
The Motley Fool | Kommentare