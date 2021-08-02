checkAd

Detmar Logistics Reserves 300 Hyliion Hypertruck ERX Units, Expanding Fleet Electrification Collaboration

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 14:30  |  45   |   |   

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today announced that Detmar Logistics LLC has executed a reservation agreement covering 300 Hypertruck ERX systems. The agreement is part of Hyliion’s latest collaboration with the Texas-based frac sand solutions provider, whose reservation marks the next step in their continued effort to fully electrify their fleet over the next five years. Detmar is actively expanding their fleet operations and sees Hyliion’s Hypertruck ERX as an enabling technology to accelerate their growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005269/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The Hypertruck ERX is an electric powertrain that is recharged by an onboard natural gas generator for Class 8 commercial trucks that aims to provide lower operating costs, emissions reductions, and superior performance. Utilizing the 700+ commercial natural gas vehicle filling stations across North America, it enables long range and quick refueling, and when fueled with renewable natural gas, can provide net-negative carbon emissions to commercial fleets.

An early adopter of electrification in the oil and gas industry, Detmar placed an initial order of 10 Hyliion Hybrid Electric units earlier this spring. The successful program and deployment—met with positive feedback from Detmar’s operations team, drivers, and customers—generated further interest in the Hypertruck ERX solution and a longer-term commercial relationship with Hyliion.

“We are thrilled to add another chapter to a growing relationship with a business that shares our vision for reducing carbon emissions in the commercial transportation industry. Detmar is setting the pace with their commitment to alternative fuels and their readiness to power their entire fleet with low emission solutions,” said Thomas Healy, Founder and CEO of Hyliion.

“The demand for the Hypertruck ERX is continuing to expand, especially from companies who are already operating our hybrid systems and are actively growing the size of their fleets. Hyliion’s technology offers practical solutions that empower fleets to make environmentally conscious decisions, while realizing superior performance, lower operating costs and flexibility,” Healy added.

