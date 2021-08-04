Marchex Launches Integration with VinSolutions Connect CRM

The Marchex-VinSolutions partnership, which now integrates VinSolutions Connect CRM within the recently launched Marchex Engage for Automotive solution, builds greater efficiencies and productivity for dealership sales managers and salespeople. Automating data entry tasks by connecting the power of Marchex conversation intelligence to customer record maintenance enables dealers to have improved data hygiene and unlock the content of conversations for a better understanding of the customer experience and sales team performance.

Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX ), a leading conversational analytics and solutions company that connects the voice of the customer to your business, today launched an integration with VinSolutions Connect CRM, a leading dealership customer relationship management (CRM) system, that enables automotive dealers to deliver a better customer experience and automatically keep their CRM up-to-date with conversation events and outcomes.

“Delivering a great experience by phone and SMS is the differentiator in the automotive shopping journey, as customers increasingly qualify the store before they will visit. Now, more than ever, it’s critical for the details of conversations to be captured and connected to the customer’s record in VinSolutions Connect CRM,” said Matt Muilenburg, Marchex SVP of Automotive. “Marchex AI capabilities have disrupted the industry; dealers now have reliable data, at scale, that can be viewed down to an agent level.”

Dealerships and sales teams are benefitting from the features and capabilities of Marchex Engage for Automotive, a conversation intelligence solution that empowers sales teams to improve sales outcomes while delivering a better buying experience. It unlocks the content of consumer-to-dealership conversations and enables dealers to increase sales efficiency, take the right action to make the most of every opportunity, and sell more. Engage for Automotive enables dealers to:

Focus their sales team’s follow-up conversations on the best leads using Action Lists

Create deal-saving Action Alerts so a team specialist can save a lost sale after a conversation ends unsuccessfully

Drive accountability and ensure sellers follow up on leads

Have reality-based coaching discussions with sellers following recent sales conversations

With the new Marchex integration for VinSolutions, Dealers using VinSolutions Connect CRM with Marchex Engage for Automotive can now: