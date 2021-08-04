checkAd

Brigadier Makes New Precious Metal Rich, Copper Discovery in Previously Unexplored Area at Picachos

Autor: Accesswire
04.08.2021, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the " Company " or " Brigadier ") (TSXV:BRG)(FSE:B7LM)(OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to announce it has received analytical results indicating a new silver-rich, copper discovery …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the " Company " or " Brigadier ") (TSXV:BRG)(FSE:B7LM)(OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to announce it has received analytical results indicating a new silver-rich, copper discovery from a 110-metre trench across the Colinas prospect at its Picachos gold-silver-copper project Sinaloa, Mexico (the " Picachos Project ", " Picachos " or the " Property ").

The discovery trench at Colinas is 110 metres long and oriented northwesterly across the northeasterly trending stockwork veinlets mapped in this area. It was excavated to depths ranging from 1 to 2 metres then sampled at 1-metre intervals.

Trench highlights:

9 metres @ 135 g/t Ag, 0.05 g/t Au, 0.2% Cu, 0.3% Pb, 0.1% Bi and 47 g/t W

Including:

2 metres @ 478 g/t Ag, 0.08 g/t Au, 0.2% Cu, 0.5% Pb, 0.3% Bi, 116 g/t W and 16 g/t Sn
1 metre @ 694 g/t Ag

"The significance of this geological finding is that these mineralized porphyritic apophyses with associated copper and other metals may expand at depth and intensify" said Michelle Robinson, Geologist for Brigadier. "We were fortunate to find this prospect at surface as the USGS porphyry copper forecast (Hammarstrom et al, 2019 1 ) implies that most economic copper mineralization in Sinaloa State will be found between 250- and 500-metres depth below surface".

Recently, the Company completed three kilometres of new access intended to facilitate exploration of the copper potential of its property. Several outcrops of alkali granite porphyry with characteristic zoned phenocrysts are known from historic work. Although these were analyzed with an XRF and are known to contain copper and silver, limited trenching and scarce laboratory assaying has been performed for these prospects.

Rob Birmingham, CEO of Brigadier comments, "The most compelling aspect of this round of results is that they are coming from previously unexplored areas of Picachos. As we are located approximately 15 miles from bonanza grade silver discoveries to the north, these findings are truly exciting. With newly built access roads completed, Brigadier is well positioned to concentrate our efforts on this area and further our understanding of its extent and potential."

Between 22- and 75-metres economic rock geochemistry is copper-dominant with values of 0.3% Cu, 6 g/t Ag, 12 g/t W, 14 g/t Mo and 8 g/t Bi across 53 metres. Copper is present mainly as chalcocite coating fine (sub millimetre) pyrite crystals associated with pervasive fine sericite alteration of potash feldspar in the host porphyry. A few coatings of botryoidal copper sulfates coincide with higher copper values. The maximum copper result is 1.2% copper between 74 and 75 metres. Silver, tungsten, bismuth, molybdenum, and tin are strategic accessory metals that might add significant value to a future copper mining operation.

The principal host rock is hornblende granodiorite of Paleocene age (66 million years dated by the University of Arizona using uranium and lead isotopes from zircon under the supervision of Dr. Martín Valencia-Moreno). These are intruded by apophyses of (younger) alkali granite porphyry. The porphyry is characterized by zoned phenocrysts of potash feldspar and biotite in an aphanitic matrix. Compared to the granodiorite, alkali granite porphyry is rich in silica and potassium and is clearly identified using XRF scans of sample pulps.

Foto: Accesswire

Fig. 1 Geological Level Plan showing Trench BRG-50250 with results for copper and silver.

In early summer, a 284-metre-long pilot trench across La Flauta prospects on the southeastern part of El Placer Gold Vein System was completed. Rock chip-channel samples were cut at 1 m intervals. Preliminary XRF scans show that all the samples contain anomalous lead and zinc. A substantial part of the samples contains visible gold in panned heavy mineral concentrates of crushed rock. Underground mapping and sampling of several historic workings was also completed. Collectively, 540 samples from surface and underground were sent to the lab on the 15th of July. The Company expects to report on these results in the fall of 2021.

1 Reference ; Hammarstrom, J.M., Zientek, M.L., Parks, H.L., Dicken, C.L., and the U.S. Geological Survey Global Copper Mineral Resource Assessment Team, 2019, Assessment of undiscovered copper resources of the world, 2015 (ver. 1.1, May 24, 2019): U.S. Geological Survey Scientific Investigations Report 2018-5160, 619 p. (including 3 chap., 3 app., glossary, and atlas of 236 page-size pls.), https://doi.org/10.3133/sir20185160.

Appendix

Analytical results for trenches across copper prospects on the Picachos Project. DL=Detection Limit

Trench

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Cu (ppm)

Pb (ppm)

Zn (ppm)

Mo (ppm)

Bi (ppm)

W (ppm)

Sn (ppm)

BRG-50250

3

8

5

0.01

3

678

192

161

5

129

11

DL

BRG-50250

13

22

9

0.05

135

1901

3336

308

16

1202

47

DL

including

18

20

2

0.08

478

2422

5402

218

19

3312

116

16

and

18

19

1

0.10

694

2680

5186

184

30

2093

138

20

BRG-50250

22

75

53

DL

6

3255

74

232

14

8

12

DL

including

22

50

28

DL

5

4023

111

260

12

4

DL

DL

including

72

73

1

DL

17

11900

70

200

92

11

DL

DL

BRG-50250

90

91

1

0.16

13

384

468

330

46

235

37

36

BRG-50250

91

103

12

0.01

2

722

31

230

3

DL

DL

DL

BRG-50338

0

10

10

0.05

5

138

750

644

12

24

DL

DL

including

6

8

2

0.21

19

226

3587

641

35

92

20

14

BRG-50396

0

1

1

0.01

47

1797

753

614

144

239

20

47

BRG-50451

0

6

6

0.09

45

635

2717

1882

15

19

43

28

BRG-50055

31

41

10

0.04

19

633

857

2130

2

53

DL

DL

including

36

38

2

0.15

45

1614

3546

2301

6

229

14

DL

BRG-117379

2

11

9

DL

19

1849

1185

479

1

20

DL

DL

including

7

8

1

DL

78

1576

4419

1186

0.5

28

12

DL

BRG-117407

8

9

1

DL

11

3971

3572

2589

DL

15

DL

DL

BRG-117420

15

20

5

DL

10

1657

270

293

8

DL

DL

DL

BRG-117441

2

3

1

0.04

118

6815

13400

5479

2

139

11

DL

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed by Michelle Robinson, MASc., P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 "). Drilling was completed using PQ and HQ tooling. Core and sample handling procedures are documented in the Company's press release dated October 22, 2020. Standard pulps, field duplicates, pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into the sample stream. The samples were analyzed by SGS Laboratories in Durango using fire-assay methods for gold, and ICP methods with a 4-acid digestion for silver and base metals. SGS is an accredited laboratory. It is the Qualified Person's opinion that the technical information disclosed in this press release is reliable.

Please visit our website to learn more about Brigadier Gold. 

About Brigadier Gold Limited

Brigadier was formed to leverage the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals. Our mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked projects with demonstrable potential for advancement.

Led by a management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, we are focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions.

For further information, please contact:
Brigadier Gold Limited
www.brigadiergold.ca
Robert Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer
rob@brigadiergold.ca

Reader Advisory 

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Brigadier Gold Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658301/Brigadier-Makes-New-Precious-Metal-R ...

Brigadier Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brigadier Makes New Precious Metal Rich, Copper Discovery in Previously Unexplored Area at Picachos VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the " Company " or " Brigadier ") (TSXV:BRG)(FSE:B7LM)(OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to announce it has received analytical results indicating a new silver-rich, copper discovery …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
2021 Second Quarter Report
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Angle PLC Announces Issue of Equity
Marvel Completes 9 Holes at Blackfly, Intersecting Visible Gold Again
Ur-Energy Releases 2021 Q2 Results
Sidoti Augments Its SPAC and "De-SPAC" Equity Research Universe
Cloud DX Announces the Date of Its Second Quarter Investor Update and Earnings Call, Retention of ...
Turner Venture Group Announces New Payment Processor and BloomiClean.com Sales Integration
Golden Dawn To Reactivate Greenwood Mill
RiceBran Technologies and AIDP Form Sales and Distribution Relationship
Titel
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Rapid Nutrition Attracts Notable Investor Confidence with Swiss Investors Exercising Conversion ...
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium ...
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Petroteq Provides By-Weekly Update on Status of Application for Management Cease Trade Order
Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (CBWA) Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
2021 Second Quarter Report
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.07.21Brigadier Reports Balance of Phase-1 Drill Results from Picachos
Accesswire | Analysen