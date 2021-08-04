checkAd

UGI Declares Common Dividend

The Board of Directors of UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.345 per share of the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable October 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2021. UGI has paid common dividends for 137 consecutive years and raised its dividend in each of the last 34 years.

UGI’s Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of 0.125% per annum, payable in cash, on the company’s convertible preferred stock, which was issued as part of Equity Units (NYSE: UGIC) on May 25, 2021. The dividend is payable September 1, 2021.

About UGI

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing, including renewable natural gas, in twelve states and the District of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.

