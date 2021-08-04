UGI Declares Common Dividend

The Board of Directors of UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.345 per share of the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable October 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2021. UGI has paid common dividends for 137 consecutive years and raised its dividend in each of the last 34 years.

UGI’s Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of 0.125% per annum, payable in cash, on the company’s convertible preferred stock, which was issued as part of Equity Units (NYSE: UGIC) on May 25, 2021. The dividend is payable September 1, 2021.