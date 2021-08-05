Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Nomination of Clinical Candidate EDP-235, its Lead Oral Protease Inhibitor Specifically Designed for the Treatment of COVID-19

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced the nomination of EDP-235, its lead oral protease inhibitor specifically designed for the treatment of COVID-19. Enanta plans to advance EDP-235 into the clinic early next year.

“The nomination of EDP-235 represents an important milestone for Enanta and highlights the strength of our experience in developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections at this critical time in the global fight against COVID-19,” said Jay R. Luly, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Enanta Pharmaceuticals. “As the virus continues to rapidly mutate, there remains a need for an oral, direct-acting antiviral that potently inhibits viral replication. While vaccines and antibody therapeutics in development today target the viral spike protein, EDP-235 has been specifically designed to target conserved regions in the active site of a viral enzyme essential for SARS-CoV-2 replication, so we do not expect mutations in the spike protein to affect the activity of our candidate. We are encouraged by the promising preclinical data generated to date, which has demonstrated potent and selective inhibition of SARS-CoV-2, and we look forward to progressing EDP-235 into the clinic.”