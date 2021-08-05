bluebird bio Announces Q2 Earnings Call and Upcoming Investor Events

Additionally, members of the management team will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) today announced that the Company will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Monday, August 9, 2021 and host a conference call to discuss the quarterly update on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 8 a.m. ET. Investors may listen to the call by dialing (844) 825-4408 from locations in the United States or +1 (315) 625-3227 from outside the United States. Please refer to conference ID number 9698691.

2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference, Wednesday, August 11, at 12:00 p.m. ET as part of the panel titled Miss Con-GENE-iality - Updates in Gene Tx

To access the live webcasts of bluebird bio’s presentations, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors & Media section of the bluebird bio website at http://investor.bluebirdbio.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the bluebird bio website for 90 days following the events.

About bluebird bio, Inc.

bluebird bio is pioneering gene therapy with purpose. From our Cambridge, Mass., headquarters, we’re developing gene and cell therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer, with the goal that people facing potentially fatal conditions with limited treatment options can live their lives fully. Beyond our labs, we’re working to positively disrupt the healthcare system to create access, transparency, and education so that gene therapy can become available to all those who can benefit.

bluebird bio is a human company powered by human stories. We’re putting our care and expertise to work across a spectrum of disorders including cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, sickle cell disease, β-thalassemia and multiple myeloma using three gene therapy technologies: gene addition, cell therapy and (megaTAL-enabled) gene editing.

bluebird bio has additional nests in Seattle, Wash.; Durham, N.C.; and Zug, Switzerland. For more information, visit bluebirdbio.com.

