Intel, ConsenSys Health Advance Pandemic Research

What’s New: Healthcare software solutions provider ConsenSys Health is using blockchain-based data security fueled by Intel technology to conduct research into making clinical trial recruitment more efficient and equitable. On the heels of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) first global report on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for healthcare and medicine, ConsenSys Health is seizing opportunities to apply innovative technology that helps protect patient privacy while increasing efficiency with the goal of combating the coronavirus.

“Long-standing industry challenges have only intensified throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. This is especially true for marginalized communities who consistently battle inequities in access to clinical trials. With the help of Intel’s Pandemic Response Technology Initiative and Intel technology, we are able to better work towards making healthcare more equitable for all.”
 -- Sean Manion, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, ConsenSys Health

How It Works: Clinical trial recruitment is expensive, inefficient and time-consuming. As COVID-19 therapeutics move through fast-tracked research pipelines and into clinical trials, it is critical to effectively recruit patients – including those from more vulnerable populations who consistently battle inequities in access to care – into those trials while protecting patient privacy.

ConsenSys Health and a large pharmaceutical company researched a privacy-preserving blockchain-orchestrated federated computing approach to clinical trial matching. Processing electronic health record data was considerably faster with hardware-enhanced security through ConsenSys Health’s Elevated Compute platform optimized for Intel Software Guard Extensions (Intel SGX) on the latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable platform, compared to previous systems. The benefits of this privacy-preserving approach can be applied across the global pharmaceutical industry to improve patient matching for clinical trials and accelerate treatment discoveries.

Why It Matters: The global COVID-19 pandemic brought to light data security challenges and inefficiencies that exist within the healthcare industry. Through grants from Intel’s Pandemic Response Technology Initiative (PRTI), companies like ConsenSys Health can gain accelerated access to Intel security and built-in AI technologies required to fuel new, novel research and scientific discoveries.

As workloads expand from the cloud to the edge, threat models are evolving and it’s more important than ever to secure sensitive data. Rooted in silicon, Intel hardware-based security creates a trusted foundation to help protect data and support multiparty collaboration in highly regulated industries, such as healthcare, while helping maintain data privacy and compliance.

More Context: Intel Pandemic Response Technology Initiative (PRTI) | Intel Commits $50 Million with Pandemic Response Technology Initiative to Combat Coronavirus | Leveraging Technology to Provide Global Pandemic Relief | Security News at Intel

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

