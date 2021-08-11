checkAd

MetLife Pet Insurance Contributes $500,000 to Animal Shelters across U.S.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 14:30  |  17   |   |   

MetLife Pet Insurance1 announced today it has contributed $500,000 to its premier animal rescue shelter partners across the U.S. as part of its ongoing commitment that helps shelters with operational and care costs. Overall, animal rescue shelters have facilitated more than 2 million adoptions of dogs and cats2 since last spring, sparking a need for additional resources.

“Animal shelters have always played an important role in our communities,” said Katie Blakeley, vice president and head of MetLife Pet Insurance. “This was never more true than during the pandemic when so many people welcomed new pets into their homes. Despite the surge in adoptions, overall giving to shelters was down. We are proud to offer our support to shelters, so they can continue their important work in their communities helping animals find their families.”

During the pandemic, many shelters had to change their adoption process to accommodate social distancing and virtual visits. The actions they took, including building new outdoor meet-and-greet areas and increasing digital capabilities, added unexpected operational costs to budgets intended to cover basic needs such as food, medicine, blankets, beds and toys for the animals. There are ongoing maintenance, facility and overhead costs that shelters face each year as well.

“Over the past 18 months, shelters, including our own, have seen unprecedented impact on our communities and the way we deploy our missions, including adoptions. The needs are great and so too are the costs of delivering our lifesaving programs,” said Michael Robbins, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Atlanta Humane Society. “The support that MetLife Pet Insurance gives to us and many shelters around the country allows us to continue our good work in the rescue, care and adoption of pets.”

As pets are adopted from shelters, caring for their health and well-being is important. MetLife Pet Insurance3 offers a range of features at highly competitive rates available to dogs and cats of all ages and breeds. These features include innovative benefits for pet parents including access to telehealth concierge services4, opportunity to roll over benefits from the prior year, family plans allowing multiple pets to be covered by a single policy, no wait periods for orthopedic conditions and grief counseling4.

MetLife’s pet insurance also features some of the shortest wait periods5 for accidents and illnesses6 and provides a hassle-free claims experience in which claims can be easily submitted and tracked via a mobile app. Pet parents have freedom to choose their preferred U.S. licensed veterinarian and can expect to engage with caring, passionate, and experienced pet advocates.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

_____________________________

1 MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions, LLC, a MetLife company

2 Shelter Animals Count, Data Dashboards, 2020

3 Pet Insurance offered by MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions LLC is underwritten by Independence American Insurance Company (“IAIC”), a Delaware insurance company, headquartered at 485 Madison Avenue, NY, NY 10022, and Metropolitan General Insurance Company (“MetGen”), a Rhode Island insurance company, headquartered at 700 Quaker Lane, Warwick, RI 02886, in those states where MetGen’s policies are available. Application is subject to underwriting review and approval. Like most insurance policies, insurance policies issued

4 May not be available in all states.

5 Accident coverage is midnight EST as of the day of enrollment compared to wait time of 2 to 15 days for many competitors; Illness coverage begins 14 days from the day of enrollment compared to 14 to 30 days for many competitors, based on a January 2021 review of publicly available summary information about competitors' offerings. Competitors did not furnish copies of their policies for review. If you have questions about a particular competitor's policy or coverage, please contact them of their representative directly.

6 Accident coverage and Preventive Care coverage (for those who select it) begin on the effective date of your policy. Illness coverage begins 14 days later.

Metlife Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MetLife Pet Insurance Contributes $500,000 to Animal Shelters across U.S. MetLife Pet Insurance1 announced today it has contributed $500,000 to its premier animal rescue shelter partners across the U.S. as part of its ongoing commitment that helps shelters with operational and care costs. Overall, animal rescue shelters …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Subsidiary Oravax Medical Preparing to Commence Clinical Trials for Oral ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Synthetic Cannabinoid Compounds for ...
Li-Cycle, Industry Leading Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, Completes Business ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) on Behalf of ...
Largo Resources Advances its Strategic Focus on Vanadium-Based Energy Storage Systems and Announces ...
Astor Macro Alternative Fund Class I Added to LPL Financial Platforms
AXSOME ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Axsome ...
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders From Ontario Cannabis Store
Mogo Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Provides FY2022 Outlook
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.08.21MetLife Announces New $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21MetLife Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides Second Quarter 2021 Financial Update Video
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21MetLife Investment Management Broadens Investor Access to Public Fixed Income Strategies
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21MetLife Recognized for Disability Equality
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21MetLife Names Tia Hodges Head of Corporate Giving and Employee Volunteerism
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten