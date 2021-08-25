RingCentral Announces Innovations to Supercharge Enterprise Communications and Hybrid Work

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced a range of new capabilities to help organizations run and grow their business by enabling employees to communicate and collaborate effectively, securely, and productively from anywhere.

Nat Natarajan, executive vice president, Products and Engineering, at RingCentral, said, “RingCentral is continuing to innovate at a rapid pace and we’re focused on providing the capabilities that organizations need to run and grow their business. We’re moving from a pandemic which challenged organizations' basic ability to keep their people connected to a new era of organizational transformation, which requires highly integrated immersive video with team messaging and robust phone capabilities so people can be productive. Additionally, our focus on security gives customers the peace of mind that their communications are fully safe and secure, and an open ecosystem that enables them to co-create solutions to meet their business needs of today and the future.”