RingCentral Announces Innovations to Supercharge Enterprise Communications and Hybrid Work
RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced a range of new capabilities to help organizations run and grow their business by enabling employees to communicate and collaborate effectively, securely, and productively from anywhere.
Nat Natarajan, executive vice president, Products and Engineering, at RingCentral, said, “RingCentral is continuing to innovate at a rapid pace and we’re focused on providing the capabilities that organizations need to run and grow their business. We’re moving from a pandemic which challenged organizations' basic ability to keep their people connected to a new era of organizational transformation, which requires highly integrated immersive video with team messaging and robust phone capabilities so people can be productive. Additionally, our focus on security gives customers the peace of mind that their communications are fully safe and secure, and an open ecosystem that enables them to co-create solutions to meet their business needs of today and the future.”
New security and compliance including Dynamic End-to-End Encryption (E2EE) and C5:2020 certification deliver the highest-levels of data protection and secure video meetings. Dynamic E2EE for video meetings allows users to start ad-hoc and scheduled E2EE meetings, and to dynamically turn E2EE on (or off) mid-meeting across mobile, desktop, and web browsers. Dynamic E2EE provides an extra layer of security and confidentiality in addition to RingCentral’s existing security and encryption to mitigate risk and protect sensitive meeting content. Dynamic E2EE open beta will start in September 2021, with general availability planned for October 2021. Learn more here. The C5 criteria (Cloud Computing Compliance Criteria Catalogue) specifies minimum requirements for secure cloud computing and is primarily aimed at professional cloud providers, their auditors, and customers. Today, RingCentral is announcing that RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP), RingCentral Video Pro, RingCentral Video Pro+, RingCentral Engage Digital, and RingCentral Engage Voice are compliant with C5:2020 from the Federal Office for Information Security in Germany (BSI Germany). For more information on the C5 certification, please click here.
