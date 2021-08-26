Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for forging lubricants is projected to be driven by steady expansion in the metals & machinery sector, notably in emerging nations such as India, China, Brazil, and others.

Rising need to increase efficiency of manufacturing processes and lower manufacturing costs has led to adoption of metalworking machines in several industries, including processing, automobiles, and other heavy metal industries, which, in turn, has benefitted manufacturers of forging lubricants to a great extent.

Demand for forging lubricants is also being driven by increased activity in the metal forging industry across the world due to numerous uses in the automotive industry for developing lightweight vehicles and added benefit of stronger automotive components manufactured by forging than those manufactured by casting or machining.

Oelheld Gmbh developed Airforge OH 40028, which is a non-graphitic die lube formulated for aluminum forging. As more automotive suspension parts are forged from aluminium, a modern, environmentally friendly forging lube is required. Aluminum forging applications up to 1200°F are best suited for lubricants. On forged components, Airforge OH 40028 exhibits better material flow, optimum lubrication, and outstanding polish.

Request for sample PDF of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32691

Condat launched new range of water-based forging lubricant: Condaforge 625 / 625 RFU / 635. This graphited lubricant line was created specifically for the forging of automotive and aerospace parts. They may be utilized with ferrous and nonferrous metals, including titanium, inconel, and aluminium. In different hot forging operations, Condaforge 625, 625 RFU, and 635 offered good performance and lubricity. Furthermore, they are ammonium-free and odorless, resulting in a safer and more pleasant working environment.

The global forging lubricants market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global forging lubricants market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. Developing economies such as those in Asia Pacific and East Asia are expected to witness steady increase in demand for forging lubricants.

and are expected to witness steady increase in demand for forging lubricants. Graphite-free forging lubricants are projected to dominate global forging lubricant demand. These lubricants cool the die, thereby helping in thermal management.

Use of aluminum for the manufacturing of lightweight automotive components is projected to expand at a significant CAGR, which, in turn, would lead to growing requirement for forging lubricants.

Water-based forging lubricants are projected to dominate as they help the die to cool and are easier to use with application equipment.

Rising use of magnesium metal for forging with low porosity and high ductility is creating a significant demand for forging lubricants.

Graphite lubricants are being replaced with synthetic lubricants in order to prevent serve under fill, uneconomically low die life, and in the production of more complex components.

Synthetic lubricants are used to improve equipment efficiency, lengthen its life, and increase its non-flammability property.

Know the methodology of report by asking an expert: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/32691