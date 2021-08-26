JZZ Technologies, Inc. Relocates Corporate Headquarters from New York State to West Palm Beach, Florida to Accommodate Expansion

Management has been contemplating a change of its corporate headquarters for some time, and after careful consideration, selected West Palm Beach, Florida, for the many opportunities and advantages the location will provide the company.

Palm Beach, Florida, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of its planned expansion and entry into a new business sector, JZZ Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) is relocating its corporate headquarters from New York state to West Palm Beach, Florida, effective immediately.

“We see our move to West Palm Beach, Florida as a strategic step forward for the Company and its shareholders.”, says Deirdrea Renwick, CFO of JZZ Technologies, Inc. “It is critical for our success to operate in a region that not only accommodates our growth but also creates opportunities for our new business ventures. We are confident that West Palm Beach, Florida, is that place.”

Florida has a robust infrastructure, pro-business climate, competitive cost of doing business, and a streamlined regulatory environment that makes it one of the best places for corporate headquarters in the United States. It also offers a diverse talent pool supported by zero state income taxes, a reasonable cost of living, and excellent economic opportunities. According to data firm Statista, Florida represented the fourth-largest economy in the U.S. in 2019, prior to the impact of the global pandemic.

It seems little wonder that a host of major international and domestic organizations from nearly every industry— from finance to food markets and aerospace and healthcare — have located their headquarters in the state. Many companies have migrated or are moving their corporate headquarters to Florida for the economic, corporate, and social benefits that are quickly being eroded in other regions.

Some of the high profile corporations that have recently located in the state of Florida include:

Blackstone Financial

CrossBorder Solutions

Thomas Bravo

Windstar Cruises

Starwood Property Trust of Starwood Capital

Cyber-security firm OPSWAT

JetBlue Airways

Icahn Enterprises

Colony CapitalTeal

Zumper

Goldman Sachs

Renwick adds, “As we enter the health, bioscience, and biotechnology sector, we need to be at the epicenter of these industries. Innovators like KRS Biotechnology, based in Boca Raton, make up the more than 260 companies in the biotech industry. There are more than 4,500 researchers that support some 220 pharmaceutical labs, and over 726,000 people work within the healthcare system in the state. Not surprisingly, Florida is ranked second in the U.S for creating FDA-approved medical devices.”