checkAd

JZZ Technologies, Inc. Relocates Corporate Headquarters from New York State to West Palm Beach, Florida to Accommodate Expansion

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.08.2021, 15:05  |  46   |   |   

In preparation for expansion, JZZ Technologies, Inc. is relocating the Company’s corporate headquarters to West Palm Beach, Florida

Palm Beach, Florida, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of its planned expansion and entry into a new business sector, JZZ Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) is relocating its corporate headquarters from New York state to West Palm Beach, Florida, effective immediately.

Management has been contemplating a change of its corporate headquarters for some time, and after careful consideration, selected West Palm Beach, Florida, for the many opportunities and advantages the location will provide the company.

“We see our move to West Palm Beach, Florida as a strategic step forward for the Company and its shareholders.”, says Deirdrea Renwick, CFO of JZZ Technologies, Inc. “It is critical for our success to operate in a region that not only accommodates our growth but also creates opportunities for our new business ventures. We are confident that West Palm Beach, Florida, is that place.”

Florida has a robust infrastructure, pro-business climate, competitive cost of doing business, and a streamlined regulatory environment that makes it one of the best places for corporate headquarters in the United States. It also offers a diverse talent pool supported by zero state income taxes, a reasonable cost of living, and excellent economic opportunities. According to data firm Statista, Florida represented the fourth-largest economy in the U.S. in 2019, prior to the impact of the global pandemic. 

It seems little wonder that a host of major international and domestic organizations from nearly every industry— from finance to food markets and aerospace and healthcare — have located their headquarters in the state. Many companies have migrated or are moving their corporate headquarters to Florida for the economic, corporate, and social benefits that are quickly being eroded in other regions.

Some of the high profile corporations that have recently located in the state of Florida include: 

  • Blackstone Financial
  • CrossBorder Solutions
  • Thomas Bravo
  • Windstar Cruises
  • Starwood Property Trust of Starwood Capital 
  • Cyber-security firm OPSWAT
  • JetBlue Airways
  • Icahn Enterprises
  • Colony CapitalTeal
  • Zumper
  • Goldman Sachs

Renwick adds, “As we enter the health, bioscience, and biotechnology sector, we need to be at the epicenter of these industries. Innovators like KRS Biotechnology, based in Boca Raton, make up the more than 260 companies in the biotech industry. There are more than 4,500 researchers that support some 220 pharmaceutical labs, and over 726,000 people work within the healthcare system in the state. Not surprisingly, Florida is ranked second in the U.S for creating FDA-approved medical devices.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JZZ Technologies, Inc. Relocates Corporate Headquarters from New York State to West Palm Beach, Florida to Accommodate Expansion In preparation for expansion, JZZ Technologies, Inc. is relocating the Company’s corporate headquarters to West Palm Beach, FloridaPalm Beach, Florida, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ahead of its planned expansion and entry into a new business …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release Biocartis Group NV: BIOCARTIS ANNOUNCES 2021 HALF-YEAR RESULTS ON 2 SEPTEMBER 2021
Vow ASA: First Half 2021 : Cruise industry rebounds
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Debuts as Publicly Traded Next-Generation Oncology Company Advancing Mature ...
A quarter of progress and consolidation for Amarillo
Perseus Mining Increases Net Profit By 48% in FY2021 to $139M & Declares Maiden Capital Return
Accelerated bookbuild offering of approximately DKK 900 million worth of existing shares in Alm. ...
Spey Resources Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Brookfield Infrastructure and Inter Pipeline Ltd. Provide Update on Strategic Transaction
Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc Announces Completion of Dogespac Llc Spin-Off
BUREAU VERITAS: Shawn Till appointed Executive Vice-President of Bureau Veritas Commodities, Industry and ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...