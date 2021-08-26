Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 25/08/2021 is €10.10

checkAd

DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
26.08.2021 / 16:19
Corporate News

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")
Malta, 26.08.2021

Cryptology NAV continues to grow as the crypto bull market summer continues

 

Malta, 26.08.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European investment firm for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of €10.10.

Cryptology recently underwent a 20-1 share split which went into effect on July 27, 2021. Cryptology's authorized shares were increased to 64,000,000, of which 57,117,500 are issued. The shares will continue to trade under the same ticker and ISIN.

GBC AG, an independent capital markets research firm, issued an updated report on Cryptology after the share split with a "BUY" rating. Adjusting for the 20-1 stock split, GBC increased its price target to €18.35. The shares closed yesterday at €8.50, implying well over a 50% discount to GBC's price target.

Cryptology CEO, Patrick Lowry, said "The summer bull market continues! Bitcoin and crypto assets have surged in recent weeks after a bit of a stall early this summer. I am excited to see what the autumn brings, especially with the public unveiling of Bullish and it's SPAC deal looming on the horizon."

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

 

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European investment company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Funds.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com


