DGAP-News Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the nine-months ended 30 June 2021
|
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Unaudited Trading Update for the nine-months ended 30 June 2021
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")
The Company has today published its trading update for the nine-month period to 30 June 2021. This update is available on the Company's website (http://www.steinhoffinternational.com).
The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, 27 August 2021
27.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
|cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
|7600 Stellenbosch
|South Africa
|Phone:
|+27218080700
|Fax:
|+27218080800
|E-mail:
|investors@steinhoffinternational.com
|Internet:
|www.steinhoffinternational.com
|ISIN:
|NL0011375019
|WKN:
|A14XB9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1229308
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1229308 27.08.2021Steinhoff International Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare