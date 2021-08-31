checkAd

TechnipFMC and DOF Subsea Awarded Significant Long-term Contracts by Petrobras

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.08.2021, 22:30  |  21   |   |   

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) and its joint venture (JV) partner DOF Subsea (OSE: DOF) have been awarded significant(1) long-term charter and services contracts by Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) for the pipelay support vessels Skandi Vitória and Skandi Niteroi.

The Brazilian-built and flagged vessels are owned by DOFCON Navegação Ltda, a 50/50 JV between TechnipFMC and DOF Subsea. Each contract is for three years, with an option to extend.

Operations are expected to begin by February 2022. Skandi Niteroi will operate mostly in shallow water, while Skandi Vitória will work in shallow and deep water. Both vessels will perform decommissioning and subsea installation work.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented, “Our vessels serve as an important component of the strong flexible pipe ecosystem we have in Brazil. We are proud to extend our multi-decade relationship with Petrobras through these long-term contracts, which are built on close collaboration and our client’s trust in our ability to safely and efficiently deliver quality.”

(1) For TechnipFMC, a “significant” contract is between $75 million and $250 million.

Note: this inbound order is included in the Company’s third quarter financial results.

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “believe”, “estimated” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments — Subsea and Surface Technologies — we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI, iFEED and iComplete), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

Category: UK regulatory

TechnipFMC Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TechnipFMC and DOF Subsea Awarded Significant Long-term Contracts by Petrobras Regulatory News: TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) and its joint venture (JV) partner DOF Subsea (OSE: DOF) have been awarded significant(1) long-term charter and services contracts by Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) for the pipelay support vessels Skandi …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) on Behalf of ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Renesas Announces More Than 35 Winning Combinations Featuring Both Dialog and Renesas Products
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cassava ...
Arkema Acquires Ashland’s Performance Adhesives and Reaches a New Milestone in the Group’s 2024 ...
Edgewater Wireless Announces 2021 Fiscal Year-End Audited Results
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages PayPal Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K ...
SAVA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
Spok Holdings Confirms Receipt of Letter from Acacia Research
Titel
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22:30 UhrTechnipFMC and DOF Subsea Awarded Significant Long-term Contracts by Petrobras
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22:20 UhrTechnipFMC plc: Total Voting Rights and Share Capital
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22:15 UhrTechnipFMC Commences Tender Offer For Up To $250 Million Principal Amount of Its Outstanding 6.500% Senior Notes due 2026
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22:15 UhrTechnipFMC Commences Tender Offer For Up To $250 Million Principal Amount of Its Outstanding 6.500% Senior Notes due 2026
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21TechnipFMC Announces Strategic Investment in Loke Marine Minerals to Enable the Energy Transition
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21TechnipFMC Announces Strategic Investment in Loke Marine Minerals to Enable the Energy Transition
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten