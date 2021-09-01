U.S. FDA Grants BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approval in Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative medicines worldwide, today announced that BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adult patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM).

“We are delighted by today’s FDA approval for BRUKINSA in its second indication, offering a new treatment option with demonstrated efficacy and safety benefits for patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia. As shown in the ASPEN trial, BRUKINSA can improve treatment outcomes for these patients and potentially make a positive impact on their lives,” commented Jane Huang, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Hematology at BeiGene.

Dr. Huang continued, “With 11 regulatory approvals in under two years, including two in the U.S., BRUKINSA is demonstrating its growing utility as a treatment option for B-cell malignancies and expanding its footprint to potentially benefit more patients worldwide. We will continue to evaluate BRUKINSA in its broad global clinical program and look forward to additional clinical evidence to establish its position as a potentially best-in-class medicine.”

“The ASPEN trial provided compelling evidence that BRUKINSA is a highly active BTK inhibitor in Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia, and compared to the first-generation BTK inhibitor, showed improved tolerability across a number of clinically important side effects. The approval of BRUKINSA provides an important new option for targeted therapy in Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia,” said Steven Treon, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the Bing Center for Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia Research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

“The approval of BRUKINSA in Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia, which is the second therapy approved specifically for the treatment of this rare type of lymphoma, is positive news for patients. Expanded treatment options offer new hope for those living with this disease and can potentially improve patient experience, especially oral therapies that can be given as a single agent,” said Pete DeNardis, Chair of the Board at the International Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia Foundation (IWMF).