Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.09.2021, 09:00   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

06-Sep-2021 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ART. 17 OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU 596/2014, MAR)

UPDATE ON GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PROPOSAL

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company" and together with its other subsidiaries, "Steinhoff" or the "Steinhoff Group") together with Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited ("SIHPL") provide the following update on the implementation of the Steinhoff global litigation settlement proposal.

Update on SIHPL S155 Meetings

As previously announced and explained, SIHPL's proposal in terms of section 155 of the South African Companies Act 2008, as published originally on 16 February 2021, and subsequently amended, the most recent amendment being announced on 11 August 2021 (the "S155 Proposal") proposed three classes of claimants for voting: the SIHPL financial creditors; the SIHPL market purchase claimants ("MPCs"); and the SIHPL contractual claimants.

Meetings of all three classes of SIHPL creditors were scheduled to take place on Monday 6 September 2021. Pursuant to an order of the Western Cape High Court in South Africa made on Sunday 5 September 2021, the creditors' meeting of the SIHPL contractual claimants has been postponed to Thursday, 9 September 2021 at 11am (SAST). It is intended that the meeting (at 10am SAST) of the SIHPL financial creditors and the meeting of the SIHPL MPCs (at 1pm SAST) will take place as scheduled on Monday 6 September 2021.

The order of the High Court follows an urgent application brought by Steinhoff against Titan and its affiliated entities seeking to compel them, pursuant to a settlement support agreement, to exercise their votes in favour of the S155 Proposal at the meeting of the SIHPL contractual claimant class and to prevent them from voting against the S155 Proposal. The Court found that the application was urgent and has set out a timetable for further submissions. At the same time the Court ordered that the meeting of the SIHPL contractual claimants class is to be postponed until 11am on Thursday, 9 September 2021.

