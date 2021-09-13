checkAd

Piedmont Lithium to Participate in Range of Virtual Industry Investor Conferences in September

Piedmont Lithium Inc., (“Piedmont” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLL; ASX: PLL), a multi-asset company focused on the integrated production of lithium hydroxide to support the North American electric vehicle supply chain, today announced participation in three major industry investor conferences occurring in September:

  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, September 13-15, 2021
  • Evercore ISI Autotech & AI Forum, September 21-22, 2021
  • D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference, September 22-23, 2021

“We’ve been very active lately as an organization working on a number of different strategic initiatives,” said Piedmont Lithium President and CEO, Keith Phillips. “In addition to an update on our flagship North Carolina Lithium Project, which remains the core of our operations, I’m looking forward to speaking with the investor community about the significance of our recent participation in the acquisition of North American Lithium in Quebec, as well as our investment in Iron Ridge Resources in Ghana. My goal is to communicate the strategic importance of these two initiatives and how they compliment our proposed North Carolina operations, contribute to the continued growth of our company, and the value of our diversification from a resource standpoint. We firmly believe becoming a multi-asset company will place us in a strong position to support the North American EV supply chain,” added Phillips.

Wertpapier


