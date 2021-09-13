checkAd

Nexstar Media Inc. Promotes Fran McRae to Vice President and General Manager of Its Broadcast and Digital Operations in Memphis, Tennessee and Jackson, Tennessee

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.09.2021, 18:00  |  22   |   |   

Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), today announced that it has promoted Fran McRae to Vice President and General Manager of its broadcast and digital operations in Memphis, Tennessee (DMA #51), and Jackson, Tennessee (DMA #175), overseeing WREG-TV (CBS), WJKT-TV (FOX), wreg.com, and their related mobile and social media channels. She succeeds Ron Walter, who retired at the end of August. Ms. McRae will assume her new responsibilities immediately and report to Mike Vaughn, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Nexstar Media Inc.’s broadcasting division.

Ms. McRae brings nearly 20 years of broadcast management and sales experience to her new role at Nexstar, where she has served since 2017 as Vice President and General Manager of KLFY-TV and klfy.com, the company’s broadcast and digital operations in Lafayette, Louisiana (DMA #122). Over the course of her career, Ms. McRae has consistently demonstrated the ability to significantly grow revenue and profitability by increasing existing advertising market share, identifying non-traditional accretive revenue streams, and developing a variety of innovative cross-platform marketing strategies and sponsorship opportunities.

During her tenure, Ms. McRae and her team at KLFY-TV drove significant growth in news ratings, with KLFY-TV’s local news broadcasts ranking #1 in mornings, at Noon, 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., enabling the station to realize consistent gains in broadcasting and digital revenue. She was instrumental in the launch of several revenue-generating digital initiatives, including “Acadiana Eats,” a mobile application devoted to local restaurants, chefs and their recipes, and regional food, and “10 Talks Acadiana,” a podcast focused on a single news event or local issue. Ms. McRae spearheaded the development of unique local sponsorship opportunities for advertisers, including “Athlete of the Week,” which is sponsored by Wendy’s and highlights the academic and athletic accomplishments of area high school students on various KLFY-TV newscasts. Ms. McRae also oversaw the development and launch of new local programming at KLFY-TV, including the market’s #1 local sports show, “Inside Cajun Nation,” focused on University of Louisiana/Lafayette athletics and the Rajn’ Cajuns.

Seite 1 von 3


Nexstar Media Group Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nexstar Media Inc. Promotes Fran McRae to Vice President and General Manager of Its Broadcast and Digital Operations in Memphis, Tennessee and Jackson, Tennessee Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), today announced that it has promoted Fran McRae to Vice President and General Manager of its broadcast and digital operations in Memphis, Tennessee (DMA #51), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class ...
BeiGene to Present Latest Findings in Robust Lung Cancer Portfolio at ESMO Congress 2021
Zymeworks Announces Abstract for Zanidatamab in First-line HER2-Expressing Gastroesophageal Cancers ...
Houlihan Lokey Launches Technology and Cybersecurity Practice Within Transaction Advisory Services; ...
BeiGene Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for Tislelizumab in ...
Kansas City Southern Receives Revised Proposal from Canadian Pacific That Board of Directors ...
Wipro and First Horizon Bank Forge a Cloud-Based Fintech Future for VirtualBank
BevCanna Signs Agreement with Canada's Leading Cannabis Sales Agency, Velvet Management
Heritage Cannabis Executes Term Sheet with Merida Capital Holdings to Support Entry into the ...
bunq Partners With Paysafe to Enable Cash Deposits for Digital Banking
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Seres Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.08.21Nexstar Media Group to Report 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 2
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21Nexstar Media and SportsGrid to Launch First-Ever Diginet for Sports Wagering and Fantasy Sports
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Nexstar Media Inc. Appoints Stephen Eaton Vice President and General Manager of Its Broadcast and Digital Operations in Billings, Montana
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.08.21Nexstar Acquires The Hill, a Leading Independent Political Digital Media Platform, for $130 Million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Nexstar Media Inc. Television Stations Receive Two National Edward R. Murrow Awards for Outstanding Journalism and Exceptionally Produced Local Content
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Nexstar Media Inc. Appoints Michael Silecchia Vice President and General Manager of Its Broadcast and Digital Operations in Rockford, Illinois
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten