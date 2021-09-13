Nexstar Media Inc. Promotes Fran McRae to Vice President and General Manager of Its Broadcast and Digital Operations in Memphis, Tennessee and Jackson, Tennessee

Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), today announced that it has promoted Fran McRae to Vice President and General Manager of its broadcast and digital operations in Memphis, Tennessee (DMA #51), and Jackson, Tennessee (DMA #175), overseeing WREG-TV (CBS), WJKT-TV (FOX), wreg.com, and their related mobile and social media channels. She succeeds Ron Walter, who retired at the end of August. Ms. McRae will assume her new responsibilities immediately and report to Mike Vaughn, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Nexstar Media Inc.’s broadcasting division.

Ms. McRae brings nearly 20 years of broadcast management and sales experience to her new role at Nexstar, where she has served since 2017 as Vice President and General Manager of KLFY-TV and klfy.com, the company’s broadcast and digital operations in Lafayette, Louisiana (DMA #122). Over the course of her career, Ms. McRae has consistently demonstrated the ability to significantly grow revenue and profitability by increasing existing advertising market share, identifying non-traditional accretive revenue streams, and developing a variety of innovative cross-platform marketing strategies and sponsorship opportunities.

During her tenure, Ms. McRae and her team at KLFY-TV drove significant growth in news ratings, with KLFY-TV’s local news broadcasts ranking #1 in mornings, at Noon, 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., enabling the station to realize consistent gains in broadcasting and digital revenue. She was instrumental in the launch of several revenue-generating digital initiatives, including “Acadiana Eats,” a mobile application devoted to local restaurants, chefs and their recipes, and regional food, and “10 Talks Acadiana,” a podcast focused on a single news event or local issue. Ms. McRae spearheaded the development of unique local sponsorship opportunities for advertisers, including “Athlete of the Week,” which is sponsored by Wendy’s and highlights the academic and athletic accomplishments of area high school students on various KLFY-TV newscasts. Ms. McRae also oversaw the development and launch of new local programming at KLFY-TV, including the market’s #1 local sports show, “Inside Cajun Nation,” focused on University of Louisiana/Lafayette athletics and the Rajn’ Cajuns.