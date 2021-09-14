checkAd

Stratasys Direct Manufacturing Expands Healthcare Print Services

Stratasys Direct Manufacturing, a subsidiary of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced that it has expanded its offerings to the healthcare industry to include anatomical modeling and consultative services. Stratasys Direct recently created a Healthcare Print Center in Eden Prairie, Minn. that includes Stratasys J750 Digital Anatomy printers. The J750 enables Stratasys Direct to produce life-like, 3D printed medical and dental anatomical models for medical device manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Anatomical model of spinal pedicel screw insertion (Photo: Business Wire)

The J750 Digital Anatomy Printer can produce models that mimic the biomechanical properties of bone, vasculature, and organ tissues, allowing customers to recreate pathologies not accommodated by cadavers or animals. Healthcare providers and medical device manufacturers can use these models for device testing, medical training, or surgical preparation and consultation.

Rich Garrity, President – Americas for Stratasys said, “With the addition of Digital Anatomy printers to Stratasys Direct we can now provide companies with previously limited access to these printing capabilities the ability to utilize Stratasys Direct’s manufacturing services to 3D print anatomical models that meet their exact specifications.”

In the first 13 weeks of operation, as part of an invite-only beta service for top medical device manufacturers, Stratasys Direct has already 3D printed over 1,000 models, with each machine running more than 120 hours a week. Stratasys Direct worked with these beta customers to create anatomical models for product demonstrations, physician surgical training events, and internal product development activities.

In addition to on-demand print services for anatomical models, Stratasys offers full-service anatomical model design and consulting services including design transfer and process validation. With more than 30 years of experience in 3D printing technology, Stratasys healthcare experts can ensure that the right 3D printing technology is utilized to manufacture models that best meet our customers’ needs.

Visitors to the RAPID + TCT tradeshow Sept. 13–15 are invited to visit Stratasys healthcare experts in booth E8201 to discuss how medical modeling can help deliver the next level of patient care. To learn more about Stratasys’ healthcare printing services, visit www.stratasys.com/medical.

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the company’s websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC’s Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Stratasys, J750 and Digital Anatomy are trademarks or registered trademarks of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners, and Stratasys assumes no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance, or use of these non-Stratasys products.

Stratasys Direct Manufacturing is the leading provider of 3D printing and advanced manufacturing services utilizing a broad range of additive and conventional technologies. Leveraging nearly 30 years of 3D printing, design and engineering experience, Stratasys Direct ensures customers’ project success in each stage of product development, from prototypes to production runs. Serving companies of all sizes, from start-ups to established global brands, Stratasys Direct develop methods, materials and processes that optimize and enhance additive and conventional manufacturing’s capabilities.

