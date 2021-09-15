checkAd

Jamf Holding Corp. Announces Pricing of $325.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 03:00  |  78   |   |   

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf Holding Corp. (“Jamf,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced the pricing of $325.0 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private offering (the “offering”) to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Jamf also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the first date on which the notes are issued, up to an additional $48.75 million aggregate principal amount of notes. The sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on September 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to result in approximately $314.2 million in net proceeds to Jamf after deducting the initial purchasers’ discount and estimated offering expenses payable by Jamf (assuming no exercise of the initial purchasers’ option to purchase additional notes).

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Jamf. The notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.125% per year. Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning on March 1, 2022. The notes will mature on September 1, 2026, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased. Jamf may not redeem the notes prior to September 6, 2024. Jamf may redeem for cash all or any portion of the notes, at its option, on or after September 6, 2024, if the last reported sale price of Jamf’s common stock (the “common stock”) has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive), during any 30 consecutive trading day period (including the last trading day of such period) ending on and including the trading day immediately preceding the date on which Jamf provides notice of redemption at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. No sinking fund is provided for the notes, which means that Jamf is not required to redeem or retire the notes periodically.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jamf Holding Corp. Announces Pricing of $325.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Jamf Holding Corp. (“Jamf,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced the pricing of $325.0 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Mid-Year Results of NRD Companies: Greater Operational Scope and Refined Business Strategy
Workday and Deloitte Global CIO Survey: CIO-CFO Collaboration Fuels Business Transformation
Sovos Brands, Inc. Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Three New Contracts with Physician Practices in Dallas, ...
Sodexo acquires a majority stake in Wedoogift, creating the leading player in the gift voucher ...
Appointment of Lorenzo Larini as Chief Executive Officer, Ipsos in North America
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...