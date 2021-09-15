Ørsted Names Neil O’Donovan CEO of Onshore Business
- (PLX AI) – Ørsted appoints new CEO of Ørsted Onshore.
- Ørsted appointed Neil O’Donovan as CEO of the Onshore business
- He has acted as interim CEO of the business unit since 3 August 2021 and has been Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Ørsted Onshore since 2018
- Onshore business unit consists of wind, solar, and battery assets across the US and Europe, with a total of 4 GW in operation and under construction
