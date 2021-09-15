Ørsted Names Neil O’Donovan CEO of Onshore Business Autor: PLX AI | 15.09.2021, 09:03 | 27 | 0 | 0 15.09.2021, 09:03 | (PLX AI) – Ørsted appoints new CEO of Ørsted Onshore.Ørsted appointed Neil O’Donovan as CEO of the Onshore businessHe has acted as interim CEO of the business unit since 3 August 2021 and has been Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Ørsted Onshore … (PLX AI) – Ørsted appoints new CEO of Ørsted Onshore.Ørsted appointed Neil O’Donovan as CEO of the Onshore businessHe has acted as interim CEO of the business unit since 3 August 2021 and has been Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Ørsted Onshore … (PLX AI) – Ørsted appoints new CEO of Ørsted Onshore.

Ørsted appointed Neil O’Donovan as CEO of the Onshore business

He has acted as interim CEO of the business unit since 3 August 2021 and has been Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Ørsted Onshore since 2018

Onshore business unit consists of wind, solar, and battery assets across the US and Europe, with a total of 4 GW in operation and under construction Orsted Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



