MetLife Recognized for Hispanic Inclusion

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that, for the 10th consecutive year, it has received the HACR Award for Corporate Inclusion, in recognition of its success in promoting Hispanic inclusion.

“MetLife recognizes the tremendous perspective, passion, and skill that the Hispanic community brings to our workforce and society,” said MetLife Global Chief Technology Officer Eric Latalladi. “We are proud to be recognized for creating an inclusive workplace where Hispanic and Latino employees can grow in their careers while making a positive difference in the world.”

The HACR Award for Corporate Inclusion is given annually by the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR), based on the results of the HACR Corporate Inclusion Index. The index measures Hispanic inclusion in the areas of employment, procurement, philanthropy, and governance.

This recognition highlights the support that MetLife and MetLife Foundation provide to Hispanic employees, professionals, businesses, and community organizations. For example:

  • MetLife’s EXCELERATE talent sponsorship program, driven by the CEO and senior leaders, helps accelerate the development and progression of high-performing women and ethnically and racially diverse leaders at the assistant vice president to officer level.
  • MetLife’s Latino executive leadership forums will serve as organizational networks for existing executives, providing them with developmental opportunities and connecting them with aspiring talent.
  • Through its Supplier Inclusion and Development program, MetLife partners with a wide range of Hispanic-owned businesses. The company is a member of the National Minority Supplier Development Council and provides mentorship, scholarship, and executive education programs to help its diverse suppliers succeed and grow.
  • MetLife sponsors the annual Hispanic National Bar Association Convention to help advance the careers of Hispanic legal professionals.
  • MetLife employees volunteer their time to represent people facing language barriers in legal proceedings through programs such as Safe Passage Project and Immigration Equality.
  • MetLife Foundation partners with organizations focused on workforce development, economic opportunity, and cultural enrichment within Hispanic communities, including programs such as the Hispanic Scholarship Fund and Ballet Hispánico.

For more information on MetLife’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, visit MetLife.com.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

