Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment Strategy

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The innovative crypto token platform, Romeo Doge, with its unique investment strategy is on its mission to send out love to all the crypto lovers. After the Pre-sale on September 1st and its post exchange listing, Romeo Doge token price grew multi-folds showcasing the love it gets from its investors. The smart Romeo doge shows back its love for its investors by sending the token to its highest value, based on the recent trade analysis, creating the potential of faster growth on every reflection.

Being the World's First Multi Rewards Token, where an investor can get the highest value Coin at the time of reflection, from a long list of coins including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Alice Token (ALICE), Zilliqa (ZIL), ChainLink (LINK), Litecoin (LTC), Basic Attention Token (BAT), Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), Polkadot (DOT), Uniswap (UNI), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), PancakeSwap (Cake), TRON (TRX), Coin98 (C98), Alien Worlds (TLM), BitTorrent Token (BTT), Romeo doge is driving a revolution in the crypto token industry.  Such a huge jump in value within a day after being launched shows the success of its plans and its willingness to serve its investors in the best ways possible.

Romeo Doge is very giving and is designed to reward long-term holders. Community is first and foremost. Romeo Doge is proud to run with his father and provide transparency and fairness to the community.

With its launch on the popular crypto token platform Pancakeswap on 1 September, it is soon planning to jump to other popular platforms as well. It's token $ROMEODOGE is a deflationary token designed to become more scarce over time. Its holders earn more cryptocurrencies along with time that is automatically sent to their wallets by simply holding Romeo Doge tokens in their wallets.

Having an initial supply of 100,000,000,000 Tokens, and liquidity fixed for a year, the Crypto Company sends 7% of each transaction as a reward to reflection every hour. They add 1% of each transaction to the liquidity for stabilizing the price and use 3% for buyback and heavy marketing.

While selling, 10% of each transaction goes to rewards, 1% to liquidity and 4% towards marketing. In order to prevent inflation, and make the token stable and more rewarding with time, the Majority of the LP tokens are locked & some are burned to prevent inflation.

Romeo, like its name, has started its journey with full enthusiasm on its way to commitment to its investors. It has planned to pass through every stage of a romance with its investors starting from the phase of Attraction to Dating, to Infatuation, to Love, to Stability, and finally to commitment.

Currently in its First phase, the doge has successfully attracted a huge number of investors. It is spreading the word of love to its investors, and calling out for more. The platform recently completed most of the activities listed in its first phase.

With an active community of more than 5K users on their official telegram channel, the team actively provides updates on new promotions, giveaways, and answers investor's queries in a timely manner. The company has already begun the giveaway which has been a huge success with more than 12000 entries. It is the hard work of their dedicated team that the platform is now trending on Reddit.

With its unique Multi Rewards Token program, referral program, and dedication to serving, the Romeo Doge team is committed to providing a secure, and healthy investment platform to its investors. The company is confident that investors will keep showing their love to the cute little doge and support for its long-term development, which is designed in a way to provide increased profits to all the $RomeoDoge holders as the platform matures.

The Romeo Doge team has invited everyone to utilize this unique investment platform and to participate in the giveaway and gain huge profits in the long run.

Media Contact Details:

Website: https://romeodoge.com 
Email: us@romeodoge.com
Telegram: https://t.me/romeodogeofficial 
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RomeoDogeCn 
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/RomeoDoge/ 
Facebook: https://facebook.com/romeodogecoin

All investment strategies and investments involve the risk of loss. Consider doing your own due diligence before making financial decisions related to any Cryptocurrency.




