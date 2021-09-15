Philip Morris International Announces Closing of Fertin Pharma Acquisition; Advances PMI’s Goal of Becoming a Majority Smoke-Free Business by 2025 and Creates Growth Opportunities Beyond Nicotine
Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today announced the closing of its acquisition of Fertin Pharma A/S (“Fertin Pharma”), a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative pharmaceutical and well-being products based on oral and intra-oral delivery systems, for an enterprise value of DKK 5.1 billion (approximately USD 820 million1).
“As we build our pipeline of smoke-free products with the goal of phasing out cigarettes and expand our business for the long-term toward areas outside of tobacco and nicotine, such as selfcare wellness, we welcome the contributions that Fertin Pharma, its management and its employees will bring to PMI,” said Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer. “PMI’s future is centered on health, science, technology and sustainable business practices to deliver innovative products and solutions that aim to improve people’s lives and create a net positive impact on society. The world-class expertise of Fertin aligns perfectly with this vision and will be an important part of our future.”
“We are excited to join PMI and start this new chapter for Fertin Pharma,” said Peter Halling, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. “By becoming part of PMI’s transformation, Fertin will be uniquely positioned to continue to innovate, grow, and serve our customers as a leading CDMO—delivering on our vision to enable people to live healthier lives. Our shared commitment to science and consumer-centric innovations forms a strong basis for a very successful future together.”
The addition of Fertin Pharma’s promising technologies, strong capabilities and skilled workforce—including around 200 R&D professionals—will provide PMI with speed and scale in differentiated and innovative oral delivery products to support its 2025 goals of generating more than 50% of its total net revenues from smoke-free products and at least USD 1 billion in net revenues from products beyond nicotine. With Fertin Pharma’s substantial know-how, PMI plans to accelerate its presence in the fast-growing modern oral category, through a broad range of smoke-free products such as nicotine pouches that can help more adults who would otherwise continue to smoke switch to better alternatives and stop smoking. In addition, Fertin Pharma’s oral delivery platforms—which are complementary to PMI’s inhalation expertise—can be leveraged for the development of scientifically substantiated selfcare wellness products, including over-the-counter solutions and supplements for better living in areas such as sleep, energy, calm, and focus.
