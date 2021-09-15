Philip Morris International Announces Closing of Fertin Pharma Acquisition; Advances PMI’s Goal of Becoming a Majority Smoke-Free Business by 2025 and Creates Growth Opportunities Beyond Nicotine

Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today announced the closing of its acquisition of Fertin Pharma A/S (“Fertin Pharma”), a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative pharmaceutical and well-being products based on oral and intra-oral delivery systems, for an enterprise value of DKK 5.1 billion (approximately USD 820 million1).

“As we build our pipeline of smoke-free products with the goal of phasing out cigarettes and expand our business for the long-term toward areas outside of tobacco and nicotine, such as selfcare wellness, we welcome the contributions that Fertin Pharma, its management and its employees will bring to PMI,” said Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer. “PMI’s future is centered on health, science, technology and sustainable business practices to deliver innovative products and solutions that aim to improve people’s lives and create a net positive impact on society. The world-class expertise of Fertin aligns perfectly with this vision and will be an important part of our future.”